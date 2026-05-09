No Social Media Following, No Participation! Sri Lanka League Comes Up With Bizarre Rule Ahead Of New Season
The Lanka Premier League has come up with a weird rule for categorising its players ahead of the new season.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has come up with an odd benchmark for the overseas players who are interested in participating in the top-tier Icon category. Instead of categorising the players purely on the basis of their cricketing skills, the league has given importance to the social media popularity of the players.
According to the latest regulations released by the league, the foreign cricketers aiming to participate in the top category will need more than just cricketing acumen. Players are needed to have featured in at least 75 T20Is, played more than 100 franchise T20 matches and played 30 matches in the last 18 months. Also, the league has made it mandatory that the players have a social media following of more than 250,000.
🚨 NO FOLLOWERS, NO LPL. 🚨— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) May 8, 2026
- Players must have 250k+ social media followers to register for the Lanka Premier League 2026.
- The rule is included in the criteria for Star and Icon players. pic.twitter.com/2Wy3WMapsx
The star category also includes selection on the basis of similar lines. Players in that category must have taken part in 50 T20Is and should have played more than 100 franchise T20 matches. Also, they should have taken part in 30 matches in the last 18 months. The essential criteria of more than 250,000 social media followers remain the same.
Other categories also follow the social media rules
The criteria has been slightly relaxed for the Gold category, but it also demands a significant following on social media. Players are need to have played 30 T20Is, featured in more than 75 franchise T20 matches and a minimum of 20 matches over the past 18 months. They are mandated to cross the 150,000 mark in terms of social media following.
The Classic category also demands non-cricketing considerations. Along with needing 20 T20Is, more than 50 franchise appearances, and 20 recent matches, players are asked to demonstrate a “reasonable fan base and commercial appeal,” as mentioned in the regulations released by the league.
LPL’s new player criteria is an interesting one.— Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) May 8, 2026
An “Icon” player now apparently needs not just T20 pedigree, but also essentially requires 250K+ social media followers. Even Gold category players are expected to have 150K+ following.
Cricketing value should define categories,… https://t.co/GqLn9SwryF pic.twitter.com/yRsvkASRmP
The move shows one of the rare instances in the franchise cricket where the league is formally integrating the social media influence of players into the classification rules.
Salary structure for LPL
Icon and Star category players are in the USD 60,000 to 80,000 bracket, while Platinum players will get USD 50,000. Gold players are in the USD 30,000 bracket, while Classic players will take home USD 20,000.