ETV Bharat / sports

No Social Media Following, No Participation! Sri Lanka League Comes Up With Bizarre Rule Ahead Of New Season

Hyderabad: The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has come up with an odd benchmark for the overseas players who are interested in participating in the top-tier Icon category. Instead of categorising the players purely on the basis of their cricketing skills, the league has given importance to the social media popularity of the players.

According to the latest regulations released by the league, the foreign cricketers aiming to participate in the top category will need more than just cricketing acumen. Players are needed to have featured in at least 75 T20Is, played more than 100 franchise T20 matches and played 30 matches in the last 18 months. Also, the league has made it mandatory that the players have a social media following of more than 250,000.

The star category also includes selection on the basis of similar lines. Players in that category must have taken part in 50 T20Is and should have played more than 100 franchise T20 matches. Also, they should have taken part in 30 matches in the last 18 months. The essential criteria of more than 250,000 social media followers remain the same.

Other categories also follow the social media rules