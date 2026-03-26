ETV Bharat / sports

Lalit Modi Calls Sanjiv Goenka 'Clown' After He Credits League's Growth To Jay Shah

File photo of Lalit Modi ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearer Lalit Modi has called Sanjiv Goenka, owner of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, a "clown". Replying to an X post by Goenka, Lalit Modi, in a post on X, said, "Seriously, this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that Dr Sanjiv Goenkar is a clown, wish it was his brother Harsh Goenkar, who owned the IPL franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head. Jai Hind." Earlier, Sanjiv Goenka, in a post on X, credited the growth of the IPL to the former BCCI secretary and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah.