Lalit Modi Calls Sanjiv Goenka 'Clown' After He Credits League's Growth To Jay Shah
Sanjiv Goenka, in a post on X, had credited former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for the tremendous growth of IPL.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearer Lalit Modi has called Sanjiv Goenka, owner of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, a "clown".
Replying to an X post by Goenka, Lalit Modi, in a post on X, said, "Seriously, this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that Dr Sanjiv Goenkar is a clown, wish it was his brother Harsh Goenkar, who owned the IPL franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head. Jai Hind."
Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that 🤣🤣🤣 @DrSanjivGoenka is a 🤡— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 26, 2026
wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks… https://t.co/m8eBdAOHHX
Earlier, Sanjiv Goenka, in a post on X, credited the growth of the IPL to the former BCCI secretary and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah.
Goenka said, "Rajasthan Royal, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore. That value was built by the architecture of the IPL. The way broadcast and digital rights were structured. The governance that gave brands confidence to invest at premium levels. Much of this traces back to the vision of Jay Shah."
For the record, the IPL, which is organised by the BCCI, started way back in 2008. The first game was played between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which was then called Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The IPL is now a 10-team affair and is played between March and May every year.
Recently, in a landmark deal in the history of the IPL, the champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru were acquired by a high-profile consortium for a value of USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,706 crore). The winning bid comes from a multi-industry consortium. The group is headed by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Indian multinational headed by Kumar Mangalam Birla. The Times of India Group (ToI), along with Bolt Ventures, spearheaded by American sports tycoon David Blitzer—an owner with significant stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers and Crystal Palace—and the global private equity giant Blackstone (BX.N), are also involved in the consortium.
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