All England Open: Lakshya Sen Storms into Final, Beating Victor Lai In Semis
World No. 12 Lakshya Sen made it into the final of the All England Open Badminton Championship, beating Victor Lai of Canada.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lakshya Sen produced a stunning effort to defeat Victor Lai in the men’s singles semifinal of the All England Open 2026. After winning the first set, his opponent bounced back, winning the second one. Also, Lakshya suffered severe cramps in the deciding game. However, these obstacles didn’t stop him from winning, and the Indian shuttler won the match by 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in an hour and 37 minutes on Saturday.
Lakshya Sen creates history
Lakshya’s win becomes more significant considering the magnitude of his achievement. He has become only the second Indian and first since 1981 to make it to the two finals in the history of the All England Open Championships. Legendary Prakash Padukone reached the final in 1980 and 1981, winning the title in his first final appearance. Lakshya had also reached the final in 2022.
Also, he will have an opportunity to become the third Indian shuttler to win the title after Padukone and Gopichand (2001) when he meets Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei in the final.
Lakshya’s warrior-like effort
The match lasted for more than 97 minutes, testing the fitness levels of both players. The clash was so intense that it began with a 52-shot rally and a rally of more than 40 shots. The Indian shuttler had a confident start to the match, bagging the first set by 21-15 in less than 30 minutes.
After losing the first set, Lai responded with sensational gameplay. The defensive game of the 21-year-old was brilliant, and it showed results after the set was levelled at 16-16. He eventually conceded the set to the young Canadian shuttler by 18-21.
In the deciding set, Lai started strong with a 4-2 lead. However, Lakshya bounced back till the break, taking an 11-7 lead. But the cramps kicked in after that, and he needed some assistance from the physio during the mid-game interval. He was still struggling with the cramps, and the chair umpire asked him whether he wanted to play or retire.
The 24-year-old shuttler overcame the nerves and kept his lead intact to win the match. The Indian will now have a chance to create history in the final of the tournament.