All England Open: Lakshya Sen Storms into Final, Beating Victor Lai In Semis

Hyderabad: Lakshya Sen produced a stunning effort to defeat Victor Lai in the men’s singles semifinal of the All England Open 2026. After winning the first set, his opponent bounced back, winning the second one. Also, Lakshya suffered severe cramps in the deciding game. However, these obstacles didn’t stop him from winning, and the Indian shuttler won the match by 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in an hour and 37 minutes on Saturday.

Lakshya Sen creates history

Lakshya’s win becomes more significant considering the magnitude of his achievement. He has become only the second Indian and first since 1981 to make it to the two finals in the history of the All England Open Championships. Legendary Prakash Padukone reached the final in 1980 and 1981, winning the title in his first final appearance. Lakshya had also reached the final in 2022.

Also, he will have an opportunity to become the third Indian shuttler to win the title after Padukone and Gopichand (2001) when he meets Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei in the final.