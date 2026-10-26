ETV Bharat / sports

La Liga 2026-27: Kylian Mbappe’s 87th Minute Strike Helps Real Madrid Stun Barcelona In El Clasico

Hyderabad: Real Madrid have closed the gap between them and Barcelona in the standings of the ongoing La Liga season with a 2-1 win. Real Madrid broke Barcelona’s perfect nine-game winning streak in La Liga and handed them their first defeat of the domestic season. The two teams had a gap of six points between them in the standings, but it has now been reduced to just three points.

“Courtois is a last-minute drop due to a flu case for tonight’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, corresponding to the tenth round of the League. Illia Voloshyn enters the squad list in his place,” the club said in a statement.

The Los Blancos were playing without the services of their key goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. But his not defending the goalpost didn’t deter Real’s play, and they emerged triumphant.

Mbappé was the orchestrator of the win for Real Madrid as he scored a brace. The 27-year-old forward scored the first goal of the match in the 41st minute, putting his team into a 1-0 lead. He put a clearance deflection from Gerard Martín into the back of the net.

20 minutes later, the scores were levelled by Barcelona captain Raphinha, who slotted home an equaliser on a sharp pass from Pedri. The match was heading for a 1-1 draw, but Mbappe was to unleash a winning strike for Los Blancos.

With just three minutes on the clock for regulation time to end, the French superstar finished a passing combination involving Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga into a goal. Bellingham weaved through the midfield, passed the ball to Camavinga, who provided an assist for Mbappe.

La Liga 2026-27 standings

The top four clubs are in a close race, and Barcelona’s defeat might leave the race wide open, especially for the top three. Barca are the table toppers with 27 points from 10 matches. Atlético Madrid are in second position with 25 points from 10 matches and Real Madrid are just one point and one position behind them with a tally of 24 points from 10 fixtures.

Espanyol, Valencia and Málaga are in the relegation zone currently, with none of them crossing the mark of 10 points.