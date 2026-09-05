La Liga 2026/2027: Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty; Real Madrid Suffer Defeat At Hands Of Real Betis
Real Madrid suffered their first loss of the La Liga season as Real Betis beat them by 1-0.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Spanish football witnessed a shocking result as Real Betis defeated Real Madrid by 1-0. Troy Parrott scored the solitary goal for Betis. French superstar Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in stoppage time, which culminated into an upset. This was the team's first defeat since Jose Mourinho returned as Real's coach. Goalkeeper Álvaro Valles also produced an impressive to help his team eke out a win against the Spanish giants.
Álvaro Valles’ solid defence and Parrott's winning goal
The main highlights of Real Betis’ win were the way Valles handled the goalkeeping duties and substitute Parrott, who joined Betis this year from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, being at the right place at the right time.
In the first half, Betis goalkeeper Valles surprised Real by making a diving save to stop Jude Bellingham's brilliant header. In the second half, the intense heat in Seville slowed the pace of play, but the game saw a breakthrough moment in the 81st minute. Troy Parrott, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, put Betis ahead after he capitalised on a rebound from the save Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made.
Real Madrid put in hard yards, Mbappe misses penalty
Real Madrid fought back after conceding a goal. Four minutes after conceding, Mbappe's shot hit the Betis’ post. Substitute Carlos Espí then headed the ball into the net with a bicycle kick from Vinicius Junior's cross, but the referee ruled it offside after a review.
Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to escape an upset scare in injury time. They were awarded a penalty after Vinicius Junior, who had advanced with the ball down the left wing, was brought down by Betis defender Nathan in the box.
Real Madrid's hopes of equalising were completely dashed when Valles, who had predicted the direction of Kylian Mbappé's run-up shot, jumped to the right and blocked it. Valles revealed after the match that he had studied Mbappé's penalty style in advance.
Mourinho opines Betis hit the jackpot
Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho opined that Betis played for a draw but they were lucky to get a win from the match.
🚨🎰 José Mourinho: “Congrats to Betis. They won the lottery tonight”. pic.twitter.com/RUREG1tUpi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2026
“If the match ends in a draw, we leave frustrated because we did more, so imagine how we feel with the loss. The team was solid throughout. Betis had some counterattacks, which is normal. The match was Madrid's. Betis, who played for the draw, hit the jackpot,” Mourinho said in the post-match press conference.