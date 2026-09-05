ETV Bharat / sports

La Liga 2026/2027: Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty; Real Madrid Suffer Defeat At Hands Of Real Betis

Hyderabad: Spanish football witnessed a shocking result as Real Betis defeated Real Madrid by 1-0. Troy Parrott scored the solitary goal for Betis. French superstar Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in stoppage time, which culminated into an upset. This was the team's first defeat since Jose Mourinho returned as Real's coach. Goalkeeper Álvaro Valles also produced an impressive to help his team eke out a win against the Spanish giants.

Álvaro Valles’ solid defence and Parrott's winning goal

The main highlights of Real Betis’ win were the way Valles handled the goalkeeping duties and substitute Parrott, who joined Betis this year from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, being at the right place at the right time.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis (AP)

In the first half, Betis goalkeeper Valles surprised Real by making a diving save to stop Jude Bellingham's brilliant header. In the second half, the intense heat in Seville slowed the pace of play, but the game saw a breakthrough moment in the 81st minute. Troy Parrott, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, put Betis ahead after he capitalised on a rebound from the save Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made.

Real Madrid put in hard yards, Mbappe misses penalty