ETV Bharat / sports

Kylian Mbappe To Lead, Eduardo Camavinga Misses Out As France Announce Squad For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: France have announced a 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is all set to commence from June 11 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Kylian Mbappe is set to lead the pack, but there is one notable name missing from the talent-packed squad France have named. Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will not be part of the France national team in the marquee tournament.

Captain Kylian Mbappe will handle the attacking duties along with Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. The midfield will comprise Aurelien Tchouameni and veteran N'Golo Kante. The defensive lines will be contained by William Saliba, Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez. Mike Maignan will be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Camavinga was a part of France’s runner-up squad at the 2022 World Cup. After falling behind Thiago Pitarch in Real Madrid’s midfield pecking order, the 23-year-old has failed to make the World Cup squad as well.

Before travelling to Boston, which is their World Cup training base, France will feature in warm-up matches against the Ivory Coast and Northern Ireland. They are placed in Group I and their campaign will begin on June 16 with the match against Senegal. They will then play against Iraq on June 22 and Norway on June 26.

Other notable omissions in the squad include Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani and Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, who was the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season. Jean-Philippe Mateta earned a recall and is expected to cover for Hugo Ekitike, who has been ruled out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.