FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe’s Recent Injury Raises Concern Over His Presence In The Tournament
French footballing star Kylian Mbappe was feeling hamstring discomfort during a 1-1 draw against Real Betis in a La Liga fixture.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: France’s World Cup preparations have suffered a blow as Kylian Mbappe’s presence in the tournament has become uncertain. The French forward was taken off the game after sustaining a possible hamstring injury during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis in a La Liga fixture. Mbappe called for another player as he felt discomfort in the middle.
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said after the match that the 27-year-old felt discomfort in his left hamstring, and that’s why he was substituted.
“I have no idea [what’s wrong with Mbappe]. He felt some discomfort. We’ll see how he evolves over the next few days,” Arbeloa said after the match.
The French forward has a history of recurring left knee issues this season, which further casts doubt over his participation in the marquee tournament.
Kylian Mbappe injury: Huge concern for Real Madrid & France as forward asks to be substituted with suspected hamstring issue— Mav (@mavzsnn) April 25, 2026
Kylian Mbappé has given both Real Madrid and France national football team a major injury concern after being forced off with a suspected hamstring issue… pic.twitter.com/hpdWptS4sI
According to a few reports, the initial assessment of the discomfort points to a possible hamstring strain. Further medical tests will highlight the severity of his injury.
Reports from Spanish media reveal that he has suffered a “muscle overload” in his left hamstring. The injury occurred without contact with any opposition player, which is considered a concerning sign in a muscle-related problem. ‘
The French forward is supposed to play a crucial role for the national team in the upcoming World Cup. France are all set to start their campaign on June 16 against Senegal.
Real Madrid’s chances of winning La Liga lessened
After Real Madrid dropped points against Real Betis at Cartuja with 1-1 draw, they are now eight points behind the league leaders FC Barcelona. With only five matches more to go in the league, including an El Clásico, the path to clinch the silverware looks difficult for Real Madrid. Also, they have a growing list of injuries in the form of Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler, and Aurlien Tchouameni.