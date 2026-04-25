ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe’s Recent Injury Raises Concern Over His Presence In The Tournament

Hyderabad: France’s World Cup preparations have suffered a blow as Kylian Mbappe’s presence in the tournament has become uncertain. The French forward was taken off the game after sustaining a possible hamstring injury during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis in a La Liga fixture. Mbappe called for another player as he felt discomfort in the middle.

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said after the match that the 27-year-old felt discomfort in his left hamstring, and that’s why he was substituted.

“I have no idea [what’s wrong with Mbappe]. He felt some discomfort. We’ll see how he evolves over the next few days,” Arbeloa said after the match.

The French forward has a history of recurring left knee issues this season, which further casts doubt over his participation in the marquee tournament.