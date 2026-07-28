ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: Sharmila Dhankar Clinches Surprise Gold In Para Shot Put; Kushare Wins Silver In Men's High Jump

Glasgow: National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games here on Monday. He cleared 2.25m to clinch the silver, with Romaine Beckford of Jamaica taking the gold.

India's Sharmila Dhankar won a gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event at the Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 9.81m here on Monday.