Kuldeep Yadav Released From India’s T20I Squad

Hyderabad: The BCCI on Sunday informed that china man bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the India's T20 squad, which is currently playing a five-match series in Australia.

India led by Suryakumar Yadav levelled the series 1-1 after defeating the hosts in the third T20I at Hobart. While the first game was washed out, the second game played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne was won by the Mitchell Marsh-led team.

BCCI said the decision was taken to enable Kuldeep, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, to play the second four-day game against South Africa A.

BCCI, in a media statement said, "The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The second four-day match starts on 6th November."