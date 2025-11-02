Kuldeep Yadav Released From India’s T20I Squad
The move will help Kuldeep prepare for the Test series against South Africa by playing the second four day game against South Africa A
Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The BCCI on Sunday informed that china man bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the India's T20 squad, which is currently playing a five-match series in Australia.
India led by Suryakumar Yadav levelled the series 1-1 after defeating the hosts in the third T20I at Hobart. While the first game was washed out, the second game played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne was won by the Mitchell Marsh-led team.
BCCI said the decision was taken to enable Kuldeep, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, to play the second four-day game against South Africa A.
BCCI, in a media statement said, "The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The second four-day match starts on 6th November."
"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI added.
Kuldeep will now directly fly to Bengaluru where the second India A game will be played. For the record, India A had won the first game against South Africa A, played at the same venue.
India’s updated squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wicket Keeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
India A’s updated squad for 2nd four-day game: Rishabh Pant (Captain) (Wicket Keeper), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket Keeper), Sai Sudharsan (Vice Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav
