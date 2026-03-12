Haldi To Wedding Rituals: 2-Day Celebrations Planned For Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding In Mussoorie
Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his childhood friend Vanshika in Mussoorie on March 14.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Dehradun: Preparations are in full swing in Mussoorie for the wedding of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancee Vanshika. The wedding celebrations are set to take place on March 13 and 14 at the historic The Savoy Hotel, one of the most iconic properties in the hill town known as the 'Queen of the Hills'.
The beautiful hotel, located in the heart of Mussoorie, has been fully booked for the wedding ceremony. Decorations across the property are nearly complete, and extensive arrangements are being made to host guests from across India. From welcoming guests to organising traditional rituals, the hotel management and the spinner's family are finalising every detail to ensure the event becomes a memorable celebration.
The wedding festivities will begin on March 13 with traditional pre-wedding rituals, including the Haldi ceremony. The main wedding ceremony, where the couple will tie the knot, will take place on the night of March 14. While the religious rituals and celebrations will be held in Mussoorie, a grand reception is planned in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on March 17.
Special arrangements have been made within the hotel for different ceremonies. Separate spaces have been designated for the wedding mandap, reception area, and musical performances. The management has ensured that each venue inside the hotel reflects a grand and elegant atmosphere suitable for such a high-profile event.
To accommodate guests attending the celebrations, around 80 rooms have been booked at The Savoy Hotel. In addition, arrangements have been made in several nearby hotels to host the large number of invitees expected for the wedding.
The guest list includes prominent personalities from the sports world, Bollywood, and politics. Several well-known cricketers are expected to attend the ceremony. International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and current India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav are likely to attend the wedding celebrations.
Other members of the Indian cricket team are also likely to be present at the celebrations. The hotel management has also prepared a special menu for the guests. The menu will include breakfast, lunch, and dinner options featuring a wide variety of dishes. Guests will also get an opportunity to taste traditional Uttarakhand cuisine, allowing them to experience the local cultural flavours of the region. Sources said that only vegetarian food will be served during the wedding functions.
Kuldeep Yadav's family has been actively involved in planning the wedding, with his father closely supervising the arrangements in coordination with the hotel management. The Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie has previously hosted several high-profile weddings. The wedding of India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant's sister was also held at the same venue, attracting many cricketers and celebrities.
Also Read