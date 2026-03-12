ETV Bharat / sports

Haldi To Wedding Rituals: 2-Day Celebrations Planned For Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding In Mussoorie

File Photo: Kuldeep Yadav ( IANS )

Dehradun: Preparations are in full swing in Mussoorie for the wedding of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancee Vanshika. The wedding celebrations are set to take place on March 13 and 14 at the historic The Savoy Hotel, one of the most iconic properties in the hill town known as the 'Queen of the Hills'. The beautiful hotel, located in the heart of Mussoorie, has been fully booked for the wedding ceremony. Decorations across the property are nearly complete, and extensive arrangements are being made to host guests from across India. From welcoming guests to organising traditional rituals, the hotel management and the spinner's family are finalising every detail to ensure the event becomes a memorable celebration. The wedding festivities will begin on March 13 with traditional pre-wedding rituals, including the Haldi ceremony. The main wedding ceremony, where the couple will tie the knot, will take place on the night of March 14. While the religious rituals and celebrations will be held in Mussoorie, a grand reception is planned in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on March 17.