ETV Bharat / sports

Kanishk Chouhan’s Village Erupts In Celebration Over His Performance Against Pakistan

Jhajjar: The entire village of Kulana rose to celebrate local lad Kanishk Chouhan emerging as the Man of the Match in the high-voltage match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on February 1. The fact that Kanishk’s stupendous performance came under pressure against archrivals Pakistan made the celebrations all the more sweet.

As soon as the match ended, Kanishk’s name started trending on social media, with cricket experts and fans alike praising his game. Winning Man of the Match in a major match against Pakistan carries its own weight. This success has given Kanishk a new identity among young cricketers across India.

Kanishk's family was filled with emotions at his achievement. His mother, Sarita, said, "Kanishk has been passionate about cricket since childhood. He has worked hard every day. We are proud of him. We watched the match, and his performance brought tears of joy to our eyes."

His father, Pradeep, expressed pride in his son's success, saying, "Kanishk devoted his time to sports along with his studies. The success he has achieved today is the result of his hard work and discipline. We hope to see him play for Team India in the future."