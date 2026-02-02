Kanishk Chouhan’s Village Erupts In Celebration Over His Performance Against Pakistan
Chouhan was named the Man of the Match in India's final Super Six encounter against Pakistan in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Jhajjar: The entire village of Kulana rose to celebrate local lad Kanishk Chouhan emerging as the Man of the Match in the high-voltage match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on February 1. The fact that Kanishk’s stupendous performance came under pressure against archrivals Pakistan made the celebrations all the more sweet.
As soon as the match ended, Kanishk’s name started trending on social media, with cricket experts and fans alike praising his game. Winning Man of the Match in a major match against Pakistan carries its own weight. This success has given Kanishk a new identity among young cricketers across India.
Kanishk's family was filled with emotions at his achievement. His mother, Sarita, said, "Kanishk has been passionate about cricket since childhood. He has worked hard every day. We are proud of him. We watched the match, and his performance brought tears of joy to our eyes."
His father, Pradeep, expressed pride in his son's success, saying, "Kanishk devoted his time to sports along with his studies. The success he has achieved today is the result of his hard work and discipline. We hope to see him play for Team India in the future."
The happiness in the family reflected in the festive atmosphere. Kanishk’s grandmother, Kamlesh, expressed her happiness saying, "There's a festive atmosphere at our home today. My grandson has brought glory to the village and the family. I pray to God that he continues to thrive."
His uncle Bhishma Pal praised his performance, saying, " The confidence with which Kanishk played is commendable. We are confident that in future he will reach the Indian senior team and play for the country."
Kanishk’s village of Kulana celebrated its son’s achievement in style. There was a celebratory mood all across the village as the residents went around distributing sweets. They could be heard saying that Kanishk has emerged as a role model for the other children of the village as well as those in the vicinity. They underlined that there is no substitute to hard work and dedication.
Chouhan was named the Man of the Match in India's final Super Six encounter against Pakistan. He scored a brisk 35 runs off 29 balls and took one wicket for 30 runs in his 10 overs that included 40 dot balls. He is a key player in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. His performance helped India secure a spot in the semi-finals after the victory over Pakistan.
