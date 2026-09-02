ETV Bharat / sports

‘Hope Is Still Alive’: Krunal Pandya Shares Cryptic Post After Afghanistan T20I Squad Snub

Hyderabad: Krunal Pandya came up with a cryptic post after India announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder was snubbed from the squad, and he wrote on his story that the hopes of his return to international cricket are still alive.

After the squad was announced on Tuesday, Krunal shared a four-word message on social media, writing ‘Hope is still alive’. The 35-year-old spinner has been pushing for a spot in the Indian team for quite some time, especially after playing a key role for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last two seasons.

The three T20Is between Afghanistan and India will be played on September 13, 15 and 17, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium to host all three matches.

Krunal misses despite impressive IPL season

Krunal last appeared in the national team in the shortest format in 2021 but has put himself in contention once again with an impressive performance in the IPL 2026 season.

While playing for RCB, he accrued 14 wickets with his left-arm orthodox spin and proved himself to be a valuable player for the franchise.