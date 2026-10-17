ETV Bharat / sports

Krunal Pandya Named India Captain; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced For Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Hyderabad: Krunal Pandya is set to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar as captain for the Indian team in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. The move comes after Bhuvneshwar earned a national call-up for the fifth T20I against West Indies and the New Zealand series. Bhuvneshwar was set to lead the team, but Krunal will now take over the reins.

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya has replaced Bhuvneshwar in the seven-member India squad. The tournament will run from October 30 to November 1.

Krunal will captain a squad which will feature Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Khejroliya.

Krunal was a key member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad that successfully defended their IPL title in 2026. Apart from taking 14 wickets, he also amassed 226 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 145.80. It was the fifth IPL trophy for Kunal, as he has won three trophies with Mumbai Indians and two with RCB.

Bhuvneshwar returns to international cricket after four years

Bhuvneshwar has returned after four years to the national squad as he found a place in the team announced for the series against New Zealand. Also, he has been added to the squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru. He was added for the fifth T20I as Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad.

The series between India and West Indies is level at 2-2, and the fifth fixture will decide the fate of the series. The match is set to be played in Bengaluru and Bhuvneshwar will mark his international return at the same venue where he made his debut against Pakistan.

Updated India squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026