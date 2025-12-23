ETV Bharat / sports

Most Expensive Uncapped Player But No Game Time: Former CSK Spinner Announces Retirement

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after playing his only ODI for the national side in 2021. The off-spinner was part of the second-string Indian team that toured Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan, but he never got a second game. Notably, Gowtham holds the unique distinction of becoming one of the IPL cricketers to be part of the title-winning squad without playing a single match. Also, he has done it twice in his IPL career.

"I began my journey as a proud Karnataka player, and that is how I wish to be remembered. It felt only fitting that I called time on this crucial chapter of my journey at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium," he announced the decision in a press conference arranged by the KSCA.

"I have also been fortunate to represent five IPL teams - Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. I will always cherish my time with each of these teams, Gowtham wrote in his statement on Instagram.