Most Expensive Uncapped Player But No Game Time: Former CSK Spinner Announces Retirement
Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, December 23.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after playing his only ODI for the national side in 2021. The off-spinner was part of the second-string Indian team that toured Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan, but he never got a second game. Notably, Gowtham holds the unique distinction of becoming one of the IPL cricketers to be part of the title-winning squad without playing a single match. Also, he has done it twice in his IPL career.
"I began my journey as a proud Karnataka player, and that is how I wish to be remembered. It felt only fitting that I called time on this crucial chapter of my journey at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium," he announced the decision in a press conference arranged by the KSCA.
"I have also been fortunate to represent five IPL teams - Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. I will always cherish my time with each of these teams, Gowtham wrote in his statement on Instagram.
Gowtham’s career
The 37-year-old signed off his career with 394 wickets - 224 in FC, 96 in List A, and 74 in T20 in a career that spanned nearly 14 years. Also, he amassed 2783 runs across formats, including a century and five fifties in the Ranji Trophy. His international debut came in an unusual circumstance as he was the net bowler with the team and got his maiden cap after half of the team was struck by COVID-19.
Gowtham played for five teams in the IPL
The off-spinner appeared for five teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings and played a total of 36 matches in the tournament history. He picked up 21 wickets at an economy of 8.24 in his career.
Notably, he became a part of the title-winning team without playing a single match. In the 2017 season, he was part of the MI squad but was benched for all the matches. In 2021, CSK bought him for a price of INR 9.25 Crore. With this, Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of the tournament back then. However, despite investing heavily in him, the franchise didn’t play him. However, they won the title, and it was the second occasion when the Karnataka spinner was part of a title-winning IPL franchise without being part of the playing XI.