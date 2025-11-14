Karnataka Dominates First Day Of Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals Tournament
Karanataka dominated the proceedings on the day 1 of the Sabala Indian Pickleball National Tournament.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka team dominated the first day of the Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals tournament. The Karnataka team comprising Sujith Sachchidanand, William, Rasheen Samuel and Avilay Jha defeated the Delhi team in the men's (30+) category to emerge champions.
In the opening singles category, Sujith defeated Delhi's Rohan by a margin of 21-16. Later, in the doubles category, Rasheen Samuel and Avilay Jha defeated Delhi's Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Belwal by a margin of 21-17.
The maiden edition of the Indian Pickleball Nationals, sponsored by Sabala and hosted by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The tournament, which will be held from November 13 to 16 at the Sports School, was inaugurated by Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, president of IPA; Harsha, president of KPA; Gunaranjan Shetty, president of Karnataka Wrestling Association; former BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj; Arjuna Awardee swimmer Nisha Millett and Eenadu Karnataka senior manager Prakash V on behalf of Sabala.
This is the first national competition after the IPA was granted official National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Over 900 pickleball players from over 20 states are participating in the tournament, which is organised in men's, women's, and mixed formats in age and skill categories ranging from under 12 to under 70+.
What is Sabala Millets?
Sabala Millets, "Bharat ka Superfood" is an emerging brand in India and part of the Ramoji Group. Its mission is to provide healthy, delicious, attractive and affordable food. In addition, the Ramoji Group aims to reintroduce grains from the heart of India to modern kitchens, promoting a healthy diet that nourishes both the body and mind. One of the trusted brands in the Indian food industry, Sabala's collaboration with the Indian Pickleball Association reflects its vision of promoting health and empowerment.
On the occasion of Ramoji Rao's 88th birthday, Ramoji Group unveiled Sabala Millets - Bharat Ka Superfood. Speaking on the occasion, Sahari Cherukuri, Director, Sabala Millets, said that Sabala Millets represents a commitment to healthy living. Sabala Millets bridges the gap between traditional Indian grains and modern cooking methods.