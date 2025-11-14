ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka Dominates First Day Of Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals Tournament

Bengaluru: The Karnataka team dominated the first day of the Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals tournament. The Karnataka team comprising Sujith Sachchidanand, William, Rasheen Samuel and Avilay Jha defeated the Delhi team in the men's (30+) category to emerge champions.

In the opening singles category, Sujith defeated Delhi's Rohan by a margin of 21-16. Later, in the doubles category, Rasheen Samuel and Avilay Jha defeated Delhi's Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Belwal by a margin of 21-17.

The maiden edition of the Indian Pickleball Nationals, sponsored by Sabala and hosted by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The tournament, which will be held from November 13 to 16 at the Sports School, was inaugurated by Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, president of IPA; Harsha, president of KPA; Gunaranjan Shetty, president of Karnataka Wrestling Association; former BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj; Arjuna Awardee swimmer Nisha Millett and Eenadu Karnataka senior manager Prakash V on behalf of Sabala.