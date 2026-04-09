Kota's Arundhati Choudhary Wins Asian Boxing Gold Rising Above Injury, Eyes Olympic Glory
After setback and surgeries, Arundhati’s Asian gold marks a powerful comeback, positioning her as a strong contender for Commonwealth and Olympic glory, reports Manish Gautam
Published : April 9, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Kota (Rajasthan) : When the 20-member squad was announced for Asian Boxing Championship in February 2026, Lovlina Borgohain And Nikhat Zareen spearheaded the women's team that had the likes of champions Preeti, Jaismine, Priya, Ankushita Boro and not to forget Arundhati Choudhary from Kota who had already shown her potential at some games.
Thursday was the D-Day. And Arundhati did not disappoint. Entire Rajasthan dipped in celebrations when the daughter of the soil Arundhati clinched gold at the Asian Boxing Championship, currently being held at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. With the gold she reaffirmed her place among India’s most promising boxing talents, elevating her stature in the international arena and also igniting hopes of an Olympic medal.
When ETV Bharat met her parents, they became emotional describing it as a defining moment. Her father, Suresh Choudhary, called it a 'magnificent performance,' highlighting the high level of competition in Asia, particularly from countries like Kazakhstan, known for producing world-class boxers. “I believe she has brought laurel to the country and not just Rajasthan or our family,” he said, expressing confidence that his daughter will continue to bring more medals to India.
Arundhati’s journey however, has been anything but smooth. A severe wrist fracture kept her out of action for nearly three years, during which she underwent two surgeries and remained under constant medical supervision in Mumbai. Despite long setback, she managed to return with a bang to the boxing ring, delivering consistent performances over the past six to eight months.
Her father described this period as an 'exile' marked by struggle and perseverance. Now, with the Asian title under her belt, Arundhati is set to briefly return to Kota before resuming intensive training, likely in Uzbekistan or the United States to prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Arundhati previously won gold at the World Cup in Noida and followed it up with a gold medal in the women's 70kg category at the BOXAM Elite International 2026 in La Nucia, Spain. Her dominance in the Asian Championship, winning both the semi-final and final bouts with a 4-1 scoreline makes her future ready and underscores her preparedness for bigger challenges.
Coach Ashok Gautam spoke about the scale of her achievement, noting that the tournament featured top Indian contenders, including world champions like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain. “Winning gold here is no less than winning a World Cup,” he said, adding that her immediate target is Commonwealth gold, followed by Olympic success.
For mother Sunita Choudhary, the victory is more about emotions running riot. “Daughters bring greater glory than sons today,” she said, expressing pride in her daughter’s achievements while also voicing concern over her health, particularly respiratory issues. "We remain closely connected with her checking in multiple times a day about her health via video calls," she adds.
Arundhati Choudhary now stands at the threshold of a larger dream- the Olympic glory, as India pins hope on some of its promising boxers at the global competitions scheduled in near future.
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