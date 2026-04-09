ETV Bharat / sports

Kota's Arundhati Choudhary Wins Asian Boxing Gold Rising Above Injury, Eyes Olympic Glory

Kota (Rajasthan) : When the 20-member squad was announced for Asian Boxing Championship in February 2026, Lovlina Borgohain And Nikhat Zareen spearheaded the women's team that had the likes of champions Preeti, Jaismine, Priya, Ankushita Boro and not to forget Arundhati Choudhary from Kota who had already shown her potential at some games.

Thursday was the D-Day. And Arundhati did not disappoint. Entire Rajasthan dipped in celebrations when the daughter of the soil Arundhati clinched gold at the Asian Boxing Championship, currently being held at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. With the gold she reaffirmed her place among India’s most promising boxing talents, elevating her stature in the international arena and also igniting hopes of an Olympic medal.

Arundhati's parents show her medal glory on the phone (ETV Bharat)

When ETV Bharat met her parents, they became emotional describing it as a defining moment. Her father, Suresh Choudhary, called it a 'magnificent performance,' highlighting the high level of competition in Asia, particularly from countries like Kazakhstan, known for producing world-class boxers. “I believe she has brought laurel to the country and not just Rajasthan or our family,” he said, expressing confidence that his daughter will continue to bring more medals to India.

Arundhati’s journey however, has been anything but smooth. A severe wrist fracture kept her out of action for nearly three years, during which she underwent two surgeries and remained under constant medical supervision in Mumbai. Despite long setback, she managed to return with a bang to the boxing ring, delivering consistent performances over the past six to eight months.