T20 World Cup 2026: Kotak Backs Tilak's Role, Shrugs Off Abhishek Concerns

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: On the eve of India’s final group game, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak struck a calm, almost measured note — about form, combinations, and the noise that surrounds both in a World Cup. At the centre of that calm was a clear message: India will not be drawn into over-analysis, either of individuals or of opposition permutations.

The immediate task is simple — play the next game well, regardless of what sits around it. Kotak’s strongest defence was reserved for Abhishek Sharma, whose returns at the top have been lean — two ducks in three outings, with one game missed due to illness. But the coach was emphatic that there would be no knee-jerk reaction.

“One thing we definitely do is not over-analyse, because sometimes you start making more assumptions than the opposition does,” Kotak said. “He has his plan sorted and he follows the way he wants to. We all know how capable he is.”

Kotak pointed to the nature of T20 cricket itself — volatile, high-risk, and often unforgiving in short bursts. “He made runs before falling ill. It is a high-risk game. If we stress too much about a few failures, that pressure gets carried to the batters as well,” he said, underlining that the team’s approach would remain rooted in trust rather than tinkering.

That same clarity extends to India’s broader batting blueprint, which Kotak believes has been executed exactly as intended so far. Reflecting on the high-stakes win over Pakistan in Colombo, he said the innings unfolded precisely to design — aggressive without losing shape. “Whatever we decided before the game, we executed. Good aggressive cricket at the same time smart cricket — all was according to plan,” he said, singling out Ishan Kishan’s half-century and the supporting roles played by Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.