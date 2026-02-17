T20 World Cup 2026: Kotak Backs Tilak's Role, Shrugs Off Abhishek Concerns
Unfazed by individual dips in form, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insists calm, clarity and trust in process will guide the side into Super 8s.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: On the eve of India’s final group game, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak struck a calm, almost measured note — about form, combinations, and the noise that surrounds both in a World Cup. At the centre of that calm was a clear message: India will not be drawn into over-analysis, either of individuals or of opposition permutations.
The immediate task is simple — play the next game well, regardless of what sits around it. Kotak’s strongest defence was reserved for Abhishek Sharma, whose returns at the top have been lean — two ducks in three outings, with one game missed due to illness. But the coach was emphatic that there would be no knee-jerk reaction.
“One thing we definitely do is not over-analyse, because sometimes you start making more assumptions than the opposition does,” Kotak said. “He has his plan sorted and he follows the way he wants to. We all know how capable he is.”
Kotak pointed to the nature of T20 cricket itself — volatile, high-risk, and often unforgiving in short bursts. “He made runs before falling ill. It is a high-risk game. If we stress too much about a few failures, that pressure gets carried to the batters as well,” he said, underlining that the team’s approach would remain rooted in trust rather than tinkering.
That same clarity extends to India’s broader batting blueprint, which Kotak believes has been executed exactly as intended so far. Reflecting on the high-stakes win over Pakistan in Colombo, he said the innings unfolded precisely to design — aggressive without losing shape. “Whatever we decided before the game, we executed. Good aggressive cricket at the same time smart cricket — all was according to plan,” he said, singling out Ishan Kishan’s half-century and the supporting roles played by Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.
Kotak also addressed the perception that Tilak’s innings against Pakistan had been slow, dismissing it as a misunderstanding of role. On a gripping surface where 150–160 was viewed as competitive, Tilak’s tempo was deliberate. “He played exactly how we had planned. We wanted partnerships and to get to that range,” Kotak said, adding that the final total — the highest in an India–Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture — vindicated the method.
With qualification to the Super 8s already secured, India’s meeting with the Netherlands could easily be seen as a low-stakes fixture. Kotak, however, resisted that framing. “Every match is important for us,” he said. “We’ve seen in this World Cup that any team can beat any team. We will play the next game with the same intensity.”
Team combinations remain flexible, with the Ahmedabad surface likely to dictate the final XI. On whether India might rest key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kotak kept options open but offered no confirmation. “We will decide later,” he said, though he indicated there was no immediate assumption of rest.
Beyond the immediate fixture, Kotak also acknowledged the shifting Super 8 landscape — particularly Australia’s slip and Zimbabwe’s emergence as a possible opponent. Yet even there, India’s focus remains unchanged. “We were aware of the possibility that Australia might not qualify. When they lost to Zimbabwe, it became clear that the group could open up in a different way.
Everyone expected Australia to come into our Super 8 group, but we knew Sri Lanka in those conditions would be a tough game for them. Either we play Australia or Zimbabwe, we will just try to do our best against whoever we play,” he said. For Kotak, it all comes back to control — of process, of planning, of emotional noise. India, already through and in rhythm, are not looking to reinvent themselves at this stage of the tournament. They are looking to stay the course.
