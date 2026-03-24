Would You Conduct Tournaments In Jammu And Kashmir?: Koneru Humpy Takes Dig At FIDE
Koneru Humpy had withdrawn from the Candidates tournament in Cyprus, citing safety concerns and security reasons.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: After withdrawing from the Candidates tournament 2026 due to security concerns, FIDE has issued a challenge to conduct the tournament in Jammu and Kashmir. She has issued the challenge to FIDE, citing J & K in the same category as Cyprus under the Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State to travellers.
Reflecting on her decision to withdraw from the Candidates, Humpy said that one cannot play peacefully while surrounded by warships.
"You can't play surrounded by warships, which is guarding the island (Cyprus). If a foreigner like me and being a woman, if I have to travel and that too for such an important tournament, how can I play peacefully?" she told PTI.
The Indian Grandmaster further took a dig at FIDE.
“I think decisions like this should take into account not just logistics, but also how players feel. Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State, urging travellers to reconsider travel to Cyprus in light of the ongoing tensions and the recent drone attack, I do not feel this can be a sporting venue for such a world-class tournament,” she said.
“If they feel [Cyprus] is right, they should also conduct tournaments in places like Jammu & Kashmir, which is also considered as Level 3. We do have beautiful locations, lavish resorts, hotels… is that what we need for a chess tournament?” she added.
Who will replace Koneru Humpy in the Candidates tournament?
Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk will replace Humpy in the tournament. She earned a spot in the tournament as the next highest-rated player who is not already qualified in the 2024-2025 FIDE Women's Events series.
Who is Koneru Humpy?
Humpy is a two-time World Rapid Champion (2019, 2024) and is known for her brilliant performances in rapid and classical formats. 2024 was a breakthrough year as she finished second in the tournament and won the Rapid World Championship as well. Also, she won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship (8.5/11 points).