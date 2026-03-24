ETV Bharat / sports

Would You Conduct Tournaments In Jammu And Kashmir?: Koneru Humpy Takes Dig At FIDE

Hyderabad: After withdrawing from the Candidates tournament 2026 due to security concerns, FIDE has issued a challenge to conduct the tournament in Jammu and Kashmir. She has issued the challenge to FIDE, citing J & K in the same category as Cyprus under the Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State to travellers.

Reflecting on her decision to withdraw from the Candidates, Humpy said that one cannot play peacefully while surrounded by warships.

"You can't play surrounded by warships, which is guarding the island (Cyprus). If a foreigner like me and being a woman, if I have to travel and that too for such an important tournament, how can I play peacefully?" she told PTI.

The Indian Grandmaster further took a dig at FIDE.

“I think decisions like this should take into account not just logistics, but also how players feel. Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State, urging travellers to reconsider travel to Cyprus in light of the ongoing tensions and the recent drone attack, I do not feel this can be a sporting venue for such a world-class tournament,” she said.