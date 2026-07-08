'Football Teaches': Prominent Kolkata School Postpones Exams For FIFA World Cup Final
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Principal Jaydev Ghosh said the main reason for the decision is to encourage students to take a greater interest in sports.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Kolkata: With the FIFA World Cup final drawing near, Kolkata's football frenzy has reached its peak as the city boasts fans whose emotional connection to the sport spans generations.
While many educational institutions originally scheduled their examinations according to their regular academic calendars, South Point High School, one of Kolkata's oldest and most prominent institutions, has decided to embrace the sporting spirit to foster its students' passion for the game.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will begin at 12:30 am (India time) on July 20. Recognising that students will stay up late to watch the final match, the school administration has officially postponed and rescheduled the examinations.
Aware of the prevailing football fever, the school authorities chose to revise the timeline rather than rigidly stick to the original dates and disappoint the students. The examinations for classes VI to X, originally slated for July 20 and 21, have been deferred.
According to an official notification, all examinations scheduled for those two days—including summative and pre-midterm tests—will now follow a revised schedule: Exams originally scheduled for July 20 will now take place on July 29. Exams originally scheduled for July 21 will now take place on July 30.
While sports like soccer, basketball, and cricket hone individual talent, they are primarily team sports where every member must work toward the shared goal of victory. Jaydev Ghosh, the Principal of South Point High School, believes this sense of team spirit and collective effort is a vital life lesson for students.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ghosh said, "The main reason for this decision is to encourage students to take a greater interest in sports, particularly football. Football teaches teamwork, cooperation, and the spirit of collective struggle, values the school aims to instill in young minds."
He said the school wants to give the students the opportunity to enjoy a major global event like the World Cup final.
"If exams were held the following morning, many parents would be reluctant to let their children stay up late to watch the match, leaving the students feeling deprived for a long time. Therefore, we rescheduled the exams in the best interest of our students. Even if only a small percentage, perhaps two to five percent, develop a lifelong interest in football because of this initiative, we will consider our effort a major success."
The love for football in Kolkata is not restricted to the younger generation. Many parents, who would have otherwise sacrificed watching the final to supervise their children's studies, have hailed the move as a highly positive step. They firmly believe that education extends beyond excelling in academic exams.
Parents noted that sports and extracurricular activities are essential for cultivating a well-rounded personality and teaching vital values that can only be learned on the field.
This is not the first time a school has adjusted its schedule for a major sporting event. Previously, DAV Public School in Faridabad rescheduled its unit tests for Classes VI to XII to November 21, 2023, so students and families could enjoy the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup final.
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