ETV Bharat / sports

'Football Teaches': Prominent Kolkata School Postpones Exams For FIFA World Cup Final

An Argentine football fan beside a mural of Lionel Messi in front of a FIFA World Cup 2026-themed wall painting in Kolkata. ( ANI )

Kolkata: With the FIFA World Cup final drawing near, Kolkata's football frenzy has reached its peak as the city boasts fans whose emotional connection to the sport spans generations.

While many educational institutions originally scheduled their examinations according to their regular academic calendars, South Point High School, one of Kolkata's oldest and most prominent institutions, has decided to embrace the sporting spirit to foster its students' passion for the game.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will begin at 12:30 am (India time) on July 20. Recognising that students will stay up late to watch the final match, the school administration has officially postponed and rescheduled the examinations.

Aware of the prevailing football fever, the school authorities chose to revise the timeline rather than rigidly stick to the original dates and disappoint the students. The examinations for classes VI to X, originally slated for July 20 and 21, have been deferred.

According to an official notification, all examinations scheduled for those two days—including summative and pre-midterm tests—will now follow a revised schedule: Exams originally scheduled for July 20 will now take place on July 29. Exams originally scheduled for July 21 will now take place on July 30.

While sports like soccer, basketball, and cricket hone individual talent, they are primarily team sports where every member must work toward the shared goal of victory. Jaydev Ghosh, the Principal of South Point High School, believes this sense of team spirit and collective effort is a vital life lesson for students.