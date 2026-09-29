ETV Bharat / sports

Kohli Says Desire To Win, Not Numbers, Has Kept Him Going For So Long

Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli says his enduring success in one-day cricket has been driven by his desire to help India win rather than chase personal milestones, after completing 15,000 ODI runs.

Kohli became only the second batter in history, after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to complete 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. He hit a record-extending 55th ton in the format to help India win the series opener against the West Indies here on Sunday.

"Of course, I mean, if you look at it from a numbers perspective, it's a big number. But the goal is simple, to try and make the team win from difficult situations, different situations," Kohli told BCCI.tv. "That's what I've tried to do over the years."

The 37-year-old said longevity at the highest level is not possible if a player is driven primarily by statistics. "You can only play for that long if you're looking to make the team win. You can't play for that long for numbers. Because if you need to get numbers, you will compromise on the main goal and you can't play for long in that manner.

"So, I'm lucky to have been in this position for so long and of course, a big number like that to tick off along the way to another win is quite special." India captain Shubman Gill, who has grown up idolising Kohli, said he was delighted to share the milestone moment with his former skipper.

"Very happy, you know, growing up I never thought I'll be alongside Virat bhai when he completes his 15,000 runs in ODIs," Gill said. "Watching him and idolising him, seeing what makes him so special and then being on the field with him and sharing those moments. I think the journey has been great so far and hopefully, going to be even better memories than we have had."

Gill said Kohli's confidence and ease on and off the field were evident in his current form. "We can all see how much Virat bhai is enjoying his batting right now and I think whether he's on the field or off the field, the ease and the confidence that he's batting with right now, it also translates from off-field to on-field," Gill said.