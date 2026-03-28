Kohli Fires In RCB''s Six-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL Opener
SRH scored 201 which the RCB chased in15.4 overs with Devdutt Padikkal smashing 61 off 26 balls.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 38-ball 69 and Devdutt Padikkal a 61 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League opener here on Saturday.
Asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad rallied to post 201 for nine as stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan led from the front with a 38-ball 80 after his side was reduced to 29 for three in the fifth over. Ankit Verma chipped in 43 off just 18 balls.
In reply, defending champions RCB completed the chase in 15.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls), Kohli and Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) were the chief contributors with the bat for RCB. Debutant Jacob Duffy was the best bowler for RCB, returning excellent figures of 3/22 in four overs.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) did not organise an opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League 2026.
5️⃣0️⃣ Numero 6️⃣4️⃣ for the Chase Master in the #TATAIPL. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8jZLrvlttj— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2026
"The BCCI has taken a decision as a mark of respect towards the 11 people, who were killed after a stampede broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in June last year during the victory celebrations of IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)," a highly placed source told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
The IPL began with the game between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy. Usually, the opening ceremony takes place ahead of the lung-opener, and there are performances by artists, including Bollywood stars.
Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/9 in 20 over (Ishan Kishan 80, Ankit Verma 43; Jacob Duffy 3/22).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 203/4 in 15.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 61, Virat Kohli 69 not out).
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No IPL Opening Ceremony As Mark Of Tribute To 11 Bengaluru Stampede Victims