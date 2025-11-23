ETV Bharat / sports

KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs Against South Africa

Hyderabad: India batter and regular skipper Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30. In his absence, wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the three-match ODI series.

The senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, has picked the 15-member squad for the ODI series against South Africa. The squad was announced by the BCCI on Sunday evening.

For the record, Gill had sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata and was ruled out of the ongoing second Test at Guwahati.

The selectors have reposed their faith in the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two have been drafted in the 15-member squad. Rohit and Virat have both retired from the Tests and T20Is, and only play the 50-over format.

In their last ODI against Australia at Sydney, the duo had turned the clock back. Coming to the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, apart from Rahul, Rishabh Pant is another wicket-keeper in the squad.