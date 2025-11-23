KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs Against South Africa
BCCI on Sunday announced the 15-member squad for the ODI series against South Africa.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: India batter and regular skipper Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30. In his absence, wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the three-match ODI series.
The senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, has picked the 15-member squad for the ODI series against South Africa. The squad was announced by the BCCI on Sunday evening.
For the record, Gill had sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata and was ruled out of the ongoing second Test at Guwahati.
The selectors have reposed their faith in the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two have been drafted in the 15-member squad. Rohit and Virat have both retired from the Tests and T20Is, and only play the 50-over format.
In their last ODI against Australia at Sydney, the duo had turned the clock back. Coming to the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, apart from Rahul, Rishabh Pant is another wicket-keeper in the squad.
The selectors have also chosen all-rounders in the form of Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja. The bowling attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh in the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and it will comprise Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.
The selectors have given a chance to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who makes a comeback to the ODI squad. Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel has also been named in the squad. It remains to be seen whether he will play as a stumper or solely as a batter.
The first game of the three-match series will be played in Ranchi. The second and the third game will be played at Raipur and Visakhapatnam, respectively. It is understood that Gill consulted a doctor in Mumbai, where he was flown to from Guwahati.
India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
