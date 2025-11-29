‘If Pant Is In Eleven, He Will Take The Gloves’; KL Rahul Reveals Ahead Of 1st ODI against South Africa
India skipper KL Rahul has clarified that Rishabh Pant will be handling the wicketkeeping duties if he is part of the playing XI.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday, November 30, KL Rahul has revealed Rishabh Pant’s role in the team. The Indian skipper said that Pant is good enough to play as a specialist batter. However, he also mentioned that the left-handed batter will be the gloveman if he takes the field.
“Rishabh obviously missed out due to injury, and again, he is someone who has been with the team for a long time. Everyone has seen what he brings and what he can do for the team. Like I answered them earlier, the players who are already in the team and have been performing - sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference.
🚨 𝗞𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗨𝗟 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗕𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗧 𝗡𝗢. 𝟲! 🚨— Sam (@Cricsam01) November 29, 2025
KL Rahul confirmed in the press conference that he will bat at position number six because that is the position he has been batting. pic.twitter.com/IKydz4ohe5
“You’ll get to know tomorrow who will play - whether it’s me or him behind the stumps - but obviously, he is good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he is in the eleven, then obviously he will take the gloves, and I will be in the field,” Rahul added.
The 28-year-old has been away from the ODIs since India’s tour of Sri Lanka back in August 2024. Rahul and Pant have played a total of 15 ODIs together, but they haven’t been part of the same playing XI since 2022.
KL Rahul in PC:— abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) November 29, 2025
“Ruturaj Gaikwad is a phenomenal player. The dynamics of our ODI top 5-6 is such, it is very settled. But he has done well in whatever limited opportunities he has had. Looking forward to giving him the opportunity in this series.”( RevSportz) pic.twitter.com/8W3sO0lBva
Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the ODI squad for the first time after playing his last 50-over game during India’s 2023 tour of South Africa. In the One Dayers against South Africa A, the right-handed batter scored 117, unbeaten 68 and 25.
While praising Ruturaj, Rahul also remarked that he feels bad when players don’t get enough chances.
“Rutu is obviously a top-class player. We’ve all seen that whatever limited opportunities he has received, he has utilised them well and shown what he can do. Unfortunately, in ODIs, the top five or six is quite settled and performing well, so you feel bad for players who don’t get enough chances. But at the same time, you’re happy that the playing group is doing well,” Rahul said.