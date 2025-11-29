ETV Bharat / sports

‘If Pant Is In Eleven, He Will Take The Gloves’; KL Rahul Reveals Ahead Of 1st ODI against South Africa

Hyderabad: Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday, November 30, KL Rahul has revealed Rishabh Pant’s role in the team. The Indian skipper said that Pant is good enough to play as a specialist batter. However, he also mentioned that the left-handed batter will be the gloveman if he takes the field.

“Rishabh obviously missed out due to injury, and again, he is someone who has been with the team for a long time. Everyone has seen what he brings and what he can do for the team. Like I answered them earlier, the players who are already in the team and have been performing - sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference.

“You’ll get to know tomorrow who will play - whether it’s me or him behind the stumps - but obviously, he is good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he is in the eleven, then obviously he will take the gloves, and I will be in the field,” Rahul added.