KKR Vs LSG: Mukul Choudhary's Heroics Help Lucknow Ink Three Wicket Win
Mukul Choudhary played a game-changing knock of unbeaten 54 runs from 27 deliveries to guide LSG to a three-wicket victory in a thrilling contest.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Uncapped Indian batter Mukul Choudhary achieved a memorable feat in IPL 2026 by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. His knock helped the team beat KKR by three wickets, and the hosts are still searching for their first victory of the tournament.
LSG got off to a decent start in the chase as openers Mitchell Marsh (15) and Aiden Markram (22) formed a 41-run opening stand from 4.1 overs. When the partnership was blooming, Vaibhav Arora cleaned up both the openers in the same over. Things went south for LSG after the departure of both the openers, as they started losing wickets at regular intervals. Ayush Badoni played a resilient knock of 54 from 34 deliveries from one end. However, he was dismissed with the team needing 57 more runs to win and no capped batter present at the crease.
But in the hour of need, uncapped Indian batter Mukul stepped up to recover the team from a crisis situation. At his entry, LSG needed 78 runs from 43 balls. He scored an unbeaten 54 runs from 27 deliveries to power the team to a three-wicket win.
Earlier in the day, after being put into bat first, KKR lost the wicket of Finn Allen (9) in the second over of the innings. But Ajinkya Rahane (41) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45) joined forces to add 84 runs from just 52 deliveries for the second wicket. Both of them were dismissed in quick succession after the partnership was broken by Digvesh Rathi and Rinku Singh (4), followed back to the pavilion, soon reducing KKR to 111/4.
The run rate was falling, but West Indian batter Rovman Powell provided the team with a brilliant finish by smacking an unbeaten 39 runs from 24 deliveries to help the team post 181/4. Except for Mohammed Shami, all bowlers took one wicket each for LSG.
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