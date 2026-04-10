ETV Bharat / sports

KKR Vs LSG: Mukul Choudhary's Heroics Help Lucknow Ink Three Wicket Win

Hyderabad: Uncapped Indian batter Mukul Choudhary achieved a memorable feat in IPL 2026 by snatching victory from the jaws of defeat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. His knock helped the team beat KKR by three wickets, and the hosts are still searching for their first victory of the tournament.

LSG got off to a decent start in the chase as openers Mitchell Marsh (15) and Aiden Markram (22) formed a 41-run opening stand from 4.1 overs. When the partnership was blooming, Vaibhav Arora cleaned up both the openers in the same over. Things went south for LSG after the departure of both the openers, as they started losing wickets at regular intervals. Ayush Badoni played a resilient knock of 54 from 34 deliveries from one end. However, he was dismissed with the team needing 57 more runs to win and no capped batter present at the crease.

But in the hour of need, uncapped Indian batter Mukul stepped up to recover the team from a crisis situation. At his entry, LSG needed 78 runs from 43 balls. He scored an unbeaten 54 runs from 27 deliveries to power the team to a three-wicket win.