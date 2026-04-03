ETV Bharat / sports

KKR Slump Continues As Klaasen Guides SRH To 65-Run Victory

Players exchange handshake after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, April 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Heinrich Klaasen's experience-driven half-century guided Sunrisers Hyderabad back to winning ways as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in their IPL clash here on Thursday.

Blessing Muzarabani grabbed 4/41 but it was Klaasen's composed 52 off 35 balls that held Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings together as they posted a competitive 226/8 after KKR opted to bowl.

Chasing the daunting target, KKR never found momentum as they were bundled out for 161 and slumped to their second successive defeat, having lost their opening match to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Boasting a batting-heavy lineup in Finn Allen, IPL's costliest overseas buy Cameron Green (Rs 25.20-crore), Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine, the target at the free-flowing Eden looked par. It needed a partnership in the middle but there were clear signs of a lack of chemistry in the KKR line-up as they lasted just 16 overs.

That their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy leaked 25 runs in one over and returned with 0/31 from two overs also hurt them. Narine (0/39) also returned wicketless from his four overs.

For SRH, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat took 3/21 from three overs that included the wicket of Rahane, while Ehsan Malinga (2/14 in two overs) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/17 in two overs) were also effective.

KKR's veteran skipper Ajinkya Rahane's painful eight off 10 balls once again raised questions over the team's bold leadership call, while partnerships failed to materialise.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi showed promised with a breezy 52 (29 balls; 6x4, 2x6) but there was no support from the other end.

Fresh from his 100 not out in the T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa a month ago on the same wicket, Kiwi opener Finn Allen showed early sparks in a seven-ball 28 (4x4, 2x6).

But once he fell to Harsh Dubey giving a return catch, the innings unravelled quickly.

KKR's star recruit Green endured another failure, run out for two, following a chaotic mix-up with Raghuvanshi who played the shot.

But Malinga stopped the ball with his foot and Green was off the crease.

Raghuvanshi started walking but review showed Green hasn’t crossed so the Aussie had to depart.