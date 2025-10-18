ETV Bharat / sports

Kiran Navgire Scripts World Record; Smashes Fastest Century In Women’s T20 Cricket

The opening batter played a sensational knock of 106 runs from 35 deliveries, laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes. She broke Sophie Devine’s three-year-old record. The New Zealand skipper had scored a 36-ball century for Wellington against Otago in January 2021 in the Women’s Super Smash.

Hyderabad: India batter Kiran Navgire etched her name in the record books on Friday, October 17, at the VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur. Navgire achieved the feat in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy match between Maharashtra and Nagpur as he slammed a 34-ball century.

Thanks to Navgire’s knock, Maharashtra completed the chase of 111 runs from just eight overs and inked a nine-wicket win. During her knock, she amassed runs at a strike rate of 302.86, becoming the only woman to score a hundred at a strike rate of over 300.

She stitched a 103-run partnership for the second wicket, joining forces with Mukta Magre. Also, Maharashtra’s total of 113/1 is now the lowest team total to feature an individual century in women’s cricket, smashing the previous record of 123 set in a CSA T20 match where Annerie Dercksen struck an unbeaten 106.

Navgire has become a renowned name in the domestic circles of women’s cricket. She first grabbed the attention of the audience for the first time during the 2022 Women’s T20 Trophy, where she played a knock of 162 runs from 76 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh and became the first Indian woman to score more than 150 in a T20 match.

She has played six T20Is for India, amassing 17 runs and played her last match for the national side during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. In the Women’s Premier League (WPL), she has racked up 419 runs from 24 innings at a strike rate of 140.13. She has been an integral part of the UP Warriorz in the tournament across the seasons.