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Kieron Pollard Writes His Name In Record Books; Surpasses Chris Gayle In T20 Record

Hyderabad: Kieron Pollard scripted history on Sunday during the ongoing season of the Major Cricket League (MLC). He became the highest run-getter in T20 cricket, surpassing Chris Gayle while playing for MI New York in MLC 2026.

The former West Indies captain reached the milestone by scoring his second T20 hundred and took his tally to 14,582 runs, going past Chris Gayle, who has scored a total of 14,562 runs in T20 cricket. His latest achievement is an example of his incredible longevity and consistency in the shortest format of the game.

Pollard is also the only cricketer to have been a part of more than 700 T20 matches. He has now played 736 matches across various domestic leagues in the world.

Most runs in cricket history

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,582 Runs

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 Runs

Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 Runs

Jos Buttler (England) - 14,371 Runs