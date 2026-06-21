ETV Bharat / sports

Kieron Pollard Writes His Name In Record Books; Surpasses Chris Gayle In T20 Record

Kieron Pollard etched his name in the record books for MI New York during the MLC 2026 fixture.

kieron pollard in record books
File photo: Kieron Pollard (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Kieron Pollard scripted history on Sunday during the ongoing season of the Major Cricket League (MLC). He became the highest run-getter in T20 cricket, surpassing Chris Gayle while playing for MI New York in MLC 2026.

The former West Indies captain reached the milestone by scoring his second T20 hundred and took his tally to 14,582 runs, going past Chris Gayle, who has scored a total of 14,562 runs in T20 cricket. His latest achievement is an example of his incredible longevity and consistency in the shortest format of the game.

Pollard is also the only cricketer to have been a part of more than 700 T20 matches. He has now played 736 matches across various domestic leagues in the world.

Most runs in cricket history

Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,582 Runs

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 Runs

Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 Runs

Jos Buttler (England) - 14,371 Runs

David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 Runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 14,218 Runs

Pollard’s historic century ends in vain

Despite Kieron Pollard scoring a record-breaking century, MI New York suffered a 30-run loss to Washington Freedom in MLC 2026.

Washington Freedom amassed an impressive total of 245/5 thanks to Mitchell Owens ’ brilliant knock of 155 runs from just 68 deliveries. Steve Smith and Mark Chapman provided ample support.

In reply, MI New York’s chase faltered as they lost wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Monank Patel and were reduced to 34/3.

Pollard fought back with a century in the match and scored 100 runs from 56 deliveries, and wrote his name in the record books during his stay at the crease. Corbin Bosch (35) and Romario Shepherd (26) tried to guide the team to a victory but managed to post only 215/6 on the scoreboard.

All about MLC

Major League Cricket (MLC) is a premier professional Twenty20 (T20) cricket tournament in the United States. A total of three seasons have been played so far with MI New York (2023 and 2025) winning two seasons. Washington Freedom emerged triumphant in the 2024 edition.

TAGGED:

MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET
KIERON POLLARD RECORDS
KIERON POLLARD T20 RECORDS
MLS 2026 RECORDS
KIERON POLLARD RECORDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.