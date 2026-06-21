Kieron Pollard Writes His Name In Record Books; Surpasses Chris Gayle In T20 Record
Kieron Pollard etched his name in the record books for MI New York during the MLC 2026 fixture.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kieron Pollard scripted history on Sunday during the ongoing season of the Major Cricket League (MLC). He became the highest run-getter in T20 cricket, surpassing Chris Gayle while playing for MI New York in MLC 2026.
The former West Indies captain reached the milestone by scoring his second T20 hundred and took his tally to 14,582 runs, going past Chris Gayle, who has scored a total of 14,562 runs in T20 cricket. His latest achievement is an example of his incredible longevity and consistency in the shortest format of the game.
Pollard is also the only cricketer to have been a part of more than 700 T20 matches. He has now played 736 matches across various domestic leagues in the world.
🚨 HISTORY WRITTEN BY POLLARD. 🚨— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 21, 2026
- Kieron Pollard has surpassed Chris Gayle to become the leading run scorer in T20s. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qlPKcX5yCO
Most runs in cricket history
Kieron Pollard (West Indies) - 14,582 Runs
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 14,562 Runs
Alex Hales (England) - 14,449 Runs
Jos Buttler (England) - 14,371 Runs
David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 Runs
Virat Kohli (India) - 14,218 Runs
Pollard’s historic century ends in vain
Despite Kieron Pollard scoring a record-breaking century, MI New York suffered a 30-run loss to Washington Freedom in MLC 2026.
Kieron Pollard is the new King of most runs in T20— cricket millennium (@cricmillennium) June 21, 2026
but there is a catch! 👑It took Pollard 198 more innings than Chris Gayle to break the record.
Why? Because Gayle was an opener who got to play lots of balls. Pollard played at No. 5 and No. 6,
usually coming out to bat… pic.twitter.com/IodpLSyC1M
Washington Freedom amassed an impressive total of 245/5 thanks to Mitchell Owens ’ brilliant knock of 155 runs from just 68 deliveries. Steve Smith and Mark Chapman provided ample support.
In reply, MI New York’s chase faltered as they lost wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Monank Patel and were reduced to 34/3.
Pollard fought back with a century in the match and scored 100 runs from 56 deliveries, and wrote his name in the record books during his stay at the crease. Corbin Bosch (35) and Romario Shepherd (26) tried to guide the team to a victory but managed to post only 215/6 on the scoreboard.
All about MLC
Major League Cricket (MLC) is a premier professional Twenty20 (T20) cricket tournament in the United States. A total of three seasons have been played so far with MI New York (2023 and 2025) winning two seasons. Washington Freedom emerged triumphant in the 2024 edition.