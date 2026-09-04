ETV Bharat / sports

China Masters 2026: Kidambi Srikanth Exits From Quarterfinal With Defeat Against Lee Cheuk Yiu

Srikanth won the first two points in the opening game, and it looked he would continue from where he had left off in the previous match. However, the Hong Kong shuttler soon got into the groove and established control over the game. He then maintained the advantage throughout the remainder of the game. Srikanth challenged him late in the game, but the Indian athlete was unable to bounce back and lost the set eventually by a margin of five points.

Hyderabad: Kidambi Srikanth’s impressive run in the China Masters 2026 came to an end on Friday as he suffered a defeat against Lee Cheuk Yiu in the quarterfinals. Notably, it was his first Super 750 quarter-final appearance in three years. The Indian shuttler lost the match to former world No. 1 by 21-16, 21-16 in Shenzhen.

In the second game, Srikanth had more opportunity to take the lead and maintain it. He started with the scoreboard racing 4-0 in his favour, but his four consecutive unforced errors allowed the opponent to level the score. Lee and Srikanth were then fighting shot-for-shot, and the latter had also taken a 15-14 lead. However, things went downhill after that for Srikanth, who managed to get just one more point while the opponent raced to 21 points.

Srikanth’s impressive run in three years

The Indian shuttler had reached the quarterfinal of a Super 750 event for the first time in the last three years. Srikanth kicked off his campaign with a 21-16, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's world No. 21 Chi Yu-jen in a 35-minute contest. He then produced one of the remarkable results in the tournament, defeating world No. 9 Victor Lai 21-18, 21-19 in he pre-quarterfinals.

The win against Lai had raised expectations for him, but Srikanth failed to deliver in the quarterfinal match and bowed out of the competition.