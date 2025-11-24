ETV Bharat / sports

Kiana Parihar, 9, Sets New Milestone As Rajasthan’s First Female Woman Candidate Master

Udaipur: Kiana Parihar (9) has made history in chess by becoming Rajasthan’s first female Woman Candidate Master (WCM). Her feat at a young age has inspired young players across the state and country.

“Kiana took to the chessboard at the age of four. As her initial coach, I guided her, which helped hone her talent,” said Jitendra Parihar, her father. “Her maturity, ability to read the game, and skill in strategizing at such a young age made her stand out,” he said.

Kiana made her presence felt in numerous competitions in her early years, where she not only participated but also performed brilliantly and won numerous titles.

Kiana's achievements

National Under-9 Girls Chess Championship 2024 – Gold Medal with a score of 10/11

Asian Youth Chess Championship 2023 – Gold Medal in the Under-8 Girls Category, Silver in the Rapid Format

World Cadet Chess Championship 2025 – Bronze Medal in the Under-10 category, with 8.5/11 points and a performance rating of 1897