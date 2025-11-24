Kiana Parihar, 9, Sets New Milestone As Rajasthan’s First Female Woman Candidate Master
Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Udaipur: Kiana Parihar (9) has made history in chess by becoming Rajasthan’s first female Woman Candidate Master (WCM). Her feat at a young age has inspired young players across the state and country.
“Kiana took to the chessboard at the age of four. As her initial coach, I guided her, which helped hone her talent,” said Jitendra Parihar, her father. “Her maturity, ability to read the game, and skill in strategizing at such a young age made her stand out,” he said.
Kiana made her presence felt in numerous competitions in her early years, where she not only participated but also performed brilliantly and won numerous titles.
Kiana's achievements
National Under-9 Girls Chess Championship 2024 – Gold Medal with a score of 10/11
Asian Youth Chess Championship 2023 – Gold Medal in the Under-8 Girls Category, Silver in the Rapid Format
World Cadet Chess Championship 2025 – Bronze Medal in the Under-10 category, with 8.5/11 points and a performance rating of 1897
Journey to becoming a WCM
Kiana completed her WCM criteria at the 2023 Asian Youth Championship. Subsequently, her impressive performance at the World Cadet Championship 2025 elevated her FIDE rating to 1800+, the final step toward achieving the Candidate Master title.
Her consistent ranking improvement and consistent performance at the international level have led to this achievement.
Coach and family support
Kiana's coach, Haemal Thanki, has played a key role in helping Kiana reach this milestone.
“Kiana's ability to learn hard and her mental strength make her special. She is fully prepared to bring glory to India on the international stage,” Thanki said.
“Kiana is now preparing to represent India in world-class competitions. Her goal is to become a Grandmaster (GM), and judging by her current performance, that dream seems within reach,” he said.
