Empty Lanes, Solo Runners: Why Athletes Are Competing Alone In Khelo India University Games?
Many of the participants are pulling out of athletics events in the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Jaipur.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing edition of the Khelo India University Games are witnessing a bizarre phenomenon as there have been only single participants in multiple events. Many athletes registered for various events, but only one or two participants were spotted running in the respective lanes. Thus, some events saw only gold medals being distributed and not silver or bronze medals.
On the last day of the competition, the final of the women’s 400-meter race saw a similar phenomenon unfold. Five players had registered for the event, but only Manisha of Kurukshetra University, Haryana, ran alone to secure the gold medal with a timing of 59.54 seconds.
The men’s 400m hurdles final also saw a similar thing as Ruchit Mori of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University ran alone to secure a timing of 51 seconds. However, he was not awarded any medal. But Manishacompeted alone in the 400-meter women’s race and was awarded a gold medal.
In the 400m men’s race, eight players had registered themselves but only two of them participated in the race. In the women’s 5000-meter race as well, only two athletes participated out of the entry list of five competitors. Bushra Khan won gold while Rinki Pawara won a silver medal.
Reasons behind athletes not participating in various events
It is said that the presence of NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) at the event has caused a significant number of athletes to withdraw their names from the event. Other reasons cited include off-season scheduling and athletes not being granted leave.
Rajasthan State Sports Council & Secretary Niraj K Pawan said that the athletes might be withdrawing their names due to the fear of a dope Test.
“The state government has organised the event brilliantly. Players didn’t arrive at some events. It is alleged that some of them didn’t take part, fearing the presence of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA),” he told ETV Bharat.