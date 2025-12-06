ETV Bharat / sports

Empty Lanes, Solo Runners: Why Athletes Are Competing Alone In Khelo India University Games?

Hyderabad: The ongoing edition of the Khelo India University Games are witnessing a bizarre phenomenon as there have been only single participants in multiple events. Many athletes registered for various events, but only one or two participants were spotted running in the respective lanes. Thus, some events saw only gold medals being distributed and not silver or bronze medals.

On the last day of the competition, the final of the women’s 400-meter race saw a similar phenomenon unfold. Five players had registered for the event, but only Manisha of Kurukshetra University, Haryana, ran alone to secure the gold medal with a timing of 59.54 seconds.

The men’s 400m hurdles final also saw a similar thing as Ruchit Mori of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University ran alone to secure a timing of 51 seconds. However, he was not awarded any medal. But Manishacompeted alone in the 400-meter women’s race and was awarded a gold medal.

In the 400m men’s race, eight players had registered themselves but only two of them participated in the race. In the women’s 5000-meter race as well, only two athletes participated out of the entry list of five competitors. Bushra Khan won gold while Rinki Pawara won a silver medal.