ETV Bharat / sports

‘Khelo India Tribal Games Take Sports To Communities That Never Had Such Opportunity Before’, Says Top SAI Official

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is hosting the first Khelo India Tribal Games, where youngsters from remote areas are participating. It is an initiative to take sports to the grassroots and unearth hidden talent that can shine on the international platform.

Deputy Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Mayank Srivastava, told ETV Bharat that the event has unleashed the promising talent of the entire country that is often left behind due to the lack of opportunities. He said that public participation in the event in Chhattisgarh is very encouraging. The Games have brought forth many talents at the national level that will go on to shine further.

"The Khelo India Tribal Games are modelled after the Olympics and Asian Games. The technical conduct and actual sports, including hockey and archery, are of a very high standard. Our National Sports Federation's job is to ensure that the events comply with international regulations. All equipment and equipment required for the events are arranged in accordance with the national standards," said Srivastava.

He said the idea is to introduce Indian athletes to the international level and prepare them for it. Chhattisgarh has been awarded the first opportunity to host the event and has made excellent arrangements. An entire team comprising SAI, the state government's Sports Department and National Sports Federation of India (NSFAI) have been working together to make the event a success.

An interesting aspect is the participation of the youth from Naxalism-affected areas in the event. Srivastava said, "Khelo India is about supporting sports at the grassroots level. We provide institutional support. Khelo India centres operate everywhere. These are elite-level training centres. Then there are Khelo India academies. We organise events to give emerging talents the opportunity to showcase their talents." He said that these players can go on to compete at the national level.

Srivastava pointed out that players receive free training. "Once they become Khelo India athletes, they receive a scholarship of Rs 10,000 and are provided a platform to participate in other major tournaments and develop the potential to be selected for the Indian team and represent the country internationally," he said.