‘Khelo India Tribal Games Take Sports To Communities That Never Had Such Opportunity Before’, Says Top SAI Official
Deputy Director General Mayank Srivastava said that these games aim to unearth hidden talent that can shine internationally,
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh is hosting the first Khelo India Tribal Games, where youngsters from remote areas are participating. It is an initiative to take sports to the grassroots and unearth hidden talent that can shine on the international platform.
Deputy Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Mayank Srivastava, told ETV Bharat that the event has unleashed the promising talent of the entire country that is often left behind due to the lack of opportunities. He said that public participation in the event in Chhattisgarh is very encouraging. The Games have brought forth many talents at the national level that will go on to shine further.
"The Khelo India Tribal Games are modelled after the Olympics and Asian Games. The technical conduct and actual sports, including hockey and archery, are of a very high standard. Our National Sports Federation's job is to ensure that the events comply with international regulations. All equipment and equipment required for the events are arranged in accordance with the national standards," said Srivastava.
He said the idea is to introduce Indian athletes to the international level and prepare them for it. Chhattisgarh has been awarded the first opportunity to host the event and has made excellent arrangements. An entire team comprising SAI, the state government's Sports Department and National Sports Federation of India (NSFAI) have been working together to make the event a success.
An interesting aspect is the participation of the youth from Naxalism-affected areas in the event. Srivastava said, "Khelo India is about supporting sports at the grassroots level. We provide institutional support. Khelo India centres operate everywhere. These are elite-level training centres. Then there are Khelo India academies. We organise events to give emerging talents the opportunity to showcase their talents." He said that these players can go on to compete at the national level.
Srivastava pointed out that players receive free training. "Once they become Khelo India athletes, they receive a scholarship of Rs 10,000 and are provided a platform to participate in other major tournaments and develop the potential to be selected for the Indian team and represent the country internationally," he said.
He added that it is an inclusive system where open trials are held so that children from the most remote corners can participate solely on the basis of their sporting potential.
Srivastava underlined that the purpose is to bring these games to places where sports have not been able to reach, despite a wider social realm. "We are providing opportunities to communities that have not had access to them. Chhattisgarh has received this opportunity firsthand. This is also because of the large tribal population here, where we can discover talent among them and bring them to the national stage," he said.
Recalling his tenure as the Police chief posted in some of the districts of Chhattisgarh, he said that the Naxalism-affected regions can benefit through events like these as they unearth talent. He said that the Khelo India initiative provides ample opportunities to the youngsters to showcase their skills.
"Players know it as a platform and receive other facilities as well. Previously, no one could have imagined that a Khelo India centre would reach every district in India and each district would have a coach funded by the Centre. We are reaching out to the people. Gradually, these players will also enter the mainstream. Now, the problem of accessibility is also disappearing in the country," he added.
He went on to state that under the Khelo India initiative, many events are organised at different levels like the University Games, Youth Games, Winter Games and Tribal Games.
"If Chhattisgarh wants to organise more games, it can apply. Chhattisgarh has experience in organising events and has established a successful model. There will be no problem in getting a favourable decision," Srivastava stated. His message to the participating athletes and players is that he would like to see even more enthusiasm. They should come prepared as those worthy of competing in the Asian Games.