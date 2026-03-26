ETV Bharat / sports

Khelo India Tribal Games: Odisha Swimmer Anjali Munda Wins Gold In 200m Freestyle

Raipur: A 15-year-old swimmer from Odisha scripted history by becoming the first female gold medallist at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Anjali Munda, hailing from Gahiragadia village in Jajpur district, won the gold medal in the 200m freestyle event, clocking 2:39:02 seconds.

Her journey began in 2022 during a classroom session when she chose swimming as a sport at the age of 11, a decision that later became a turning point in her life.

Coming from a modest background, her father works as a van driver in a factory. She enrolled at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences at the age of 10, where she received free education and training, laying the foundation for her sporting career.

Within a year of taking up swimming, she won a silver medal in a local club competition, which boosted her confidence to pursue the sport further. At the Raipur event, her gold medal performance also prevented the strong Karnataka team from sweeping all gold medals on the opening day.