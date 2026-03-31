ETV Bharat / sports

Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Men's Hockey Final With Dominant Wins

Raipur: The men's hockey semi-finals at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium in Raipur, delivered exciting action as Jharkhand and Odisha registered convincing wins to enter the final.

In the first semi-final, Jharkhand put up a commanding performance against Madhya Pradesh, securing a amssive 8-1 victory. The team dominated from the very beginning, showcasing fast-paced attacks, sharp passing, and clinical finishing. Madhya Pradesh struggled to keep up with the intensity and failed to recover as Jharkhand continued to score consistently. The emphatic win has boosted Jharkhand's confidence as they head into the final with strong momentum.

The second semi-final saw Odisha take on host state Chhattisgarh in a match that began on a competitive note. Both teams fought closely in the early stages, but Odisha gradually took control with better strategy and execution. The team capitalised on scoring opportunities and maintained pressure on the hosts, eventually sealing a comfortable 5-1 win. With this result, Odisha secured its place in the final alongside Jharkhand.