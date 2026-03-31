Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Men's Hockey Final With Dominant Wins
Jharkhand thrashed Madhya Pradesh 8-1, while Odisha defeated hosts Chhattisgarh 5-1 to enter the men's hockey final at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Raipur: The men's hockey semi-finals at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium in Raipur, delivered exciting action as Jharkhand and Odisha registered convincing wins to enter the final.
In the first semi-final, Jharkhand put up a commanding performance against Madhya Pradesh, securing a amssive 8-1 victory. The team dominated from the very beginning, showcasing fast-paced attacks, sharp passing, and clinical finishing. Madhya Pradesh struggled to keep up with the intensity and failed to recover as Jharkhand continued to score consistently. The emphatic win has boosted Jharkhand's confidence as they head into the final with strong momentum.
The second semi-final saw Odisha take on host state Chhattisgarh in a match that began on a competitive note. Both teams fought closely in the early stages, but Odisha gradually took control with better strategy and execution. The team capitalised on scoring opportunities and maintained pressure on the hosts, eventually sealing a comfortable 5-1 win. With this result, Odisha secured its place in the final alongside Jharkhand.
The matches also witnessed a lively atmosphere in the stadium, with spectators turning up in large numbers. Fanc cheered enthusiastically after every goal, creating an energetic and festive environment. The presence of the official mascot, 'Mor Veer', added to the excitement, as many spectators interacted and clicked photos during the event.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) Deputy Director for the Khelo India Tribal Games, Mayank Srivastava, was present at the venue. He interacted with players and encouraged them during the matches, boosting their morale. With both teams in top form, the final between Jharkhand and Odisha promises to be an exciting contest.
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