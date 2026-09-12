ETV Bharat / sports

India's Asian Games Athletics Team Trimmed To 74 Atheletes

New Delhi: Last edition's gold medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani, rising long jumper Shahnavaz Khan and sprinter Nithya Gandhe were dropped on Friday from India's Asian Games athletics team due to performance and medical-related reasons, bringing down the total number of Japan-bound track and field members to 74.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had earlier named 77 athletes for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, but the team was further trimmed after the Indian Athletics Series Final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, which served as the confirmatory event.

"Annu did not achieve the qualification mark (set by AFI) in the final trial (on Thursday), hence not selected for the Asian Games," AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla told PTI.

"Nithya and Shahnavaz will not go for the Asian Games due to poor performance and medical reasons," he added.

The decision to leave out the trio was taken at a virtual conference of the AFI selection committee on Friday. The selection committee had a brief meeting Thursday night also.

The remaining 74 athletes will depart for Japan from New Delhi on Saturday. They will have a short acclimatisation camp at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo. They will reach Aichi-Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of the athletics events at the Asian Games.

"The Indian Athletics Series Final was a confirmatory event and not a qualifying one. So, those who have breached the qualifying standards are confirmed. But those who breached the qualifying marks after the last qualifying event (National Inter-State) can't be picked," he added.

Hammer thrower Nirbhay Chaudhary shattered the previous national record of 70.73m with an effort of 71.02m on Thursday to breach the qualifying mark of 69.12m. But he could not be considered for the Asian Games as he began his season only in August.

Sarvesh, Chithravel and Yarraji cleared

Sumariwalla said high jumper Sarvesh Kushare, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji -- all national record holders -- have been cleared, and so was 400m hurdler Yashas Palaksha. The quartet were carrying injuries and did not compete in the Indian Athletics Series Final here on Thursday.

"Doctors said they (Chithravel, Sarvesh and Jyothi) are fine, everything will be fine by then. There is no problem with Yashas also," said Sumariwalla, a former AFI president and currently World Athletics vice president.