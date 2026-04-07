ETV Bharat / sports

Lost My Career Because Of IPL Sacrifices: Former England Skipper Kevin Pietersen Makes Shocking Claim

Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come up with an explosive remark claiming that his England career was cut short due to prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That’s the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me. "I was 33 when my England career finished, after 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and scored 12,000-13,000 runs. That's what I should have achieved,” he said while speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast on YouTube.

English cricketers have played a key role in the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008. Many English cricketers like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Phillip Salt are playing a vital role for their teams in the ongoing edition as well. Kevin Pietersen was the first to start the norm as he became the first England player to feature in the league in 2009.