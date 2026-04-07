Lost My Career Because Of IPL Sacrifices: Former England Skipper Kevin Pietersen Makes Shocking Claim
Former Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen has slammed the English Cricket Board, claiming that his career was cut short due to the IPL.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come up with an explosive remark claiming that his England career was cut short due to prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That’s the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me. "I was 33 when my England career finished, after 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and scored 12,000-13,000 runs. That's what I should have achieved,” he said while speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast on YouTube.
English cricketers have played a key role in the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008. Many English cricketers like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Phillip Salt are playing a vital role for their teams in the ongoing edition as well. Kevin Pietersen was the first to start the norm as he became the first England player to feature in the league in 2009.
In the inaugural year of the tournament, the English Cricket Board didn’t allow centrally contracted players to join the IPL, and so Dimitri Mascarenhas was the only England cricketer apart from Pietersen to feature in the tournament. Pietersen signed with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009, and he revealed that he became the target of the ECB after choosing to play in the IPL. He was already having a fallout with the then-coach Peter Moores, and that resulted in further complications for the English cricketer with his national board and his England career.
Pietersen’s IPL stint
The England batter has represented various franchises, including the likes of Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 36 IPL matches, he has amassed 1001 runs with an average of 37.07. His most important contribution came in 2012 when he racked up a total of 305 runs for the Delhi Capitals, including a hundred.
The 45-year-old is currently in the commentary team for the official broadcasters of the IPL 2026. He was also a mentor of DC last season, but he didn’t renew his contract.