Kevin Pietersen Apppointed As Specialist Mentor Of England White-Ball Setups
Former England batter is set to return to the England white-ball setup, but this time he will work in a new role.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kevin Pietersen is all set to return to England cricket as he has been appointed as the 'specialist mentor' for the white-ball teams ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup. The former England batter is returning to the England setup 12 years after a controversy put an end to his international career.
Pietersen's stint will start later this month when the English side will take on Sri Lanka in a series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. He has worked with the Delhi Capitals as a mentor in the IPL 2023 and also worked with the England batters during an ODI series against South Africa the same year.
"I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment,” Pietersen said.
Welcome, @KP24! 👋— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2026
Full story: https://t.co/qVtdHoXsY3 pic.twitter.com/0sKUuqBw0i
"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon's think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started."
ECB said in a statement released by them that, as Pietersen has grown up in South Africa, his understanding of the playing conditions will help the England team as they prepare for the ODI World Cup to be played next year.
A word from KP on his return! 💬 pic.twitter.com/p7fRSPmeHF— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2026
"Having grown up in South Africa, Pietersen's knowledge and understanding will particularly help the One Day International team as it prepares for next year's World Cup, which is being played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia,” the statement read.
Pietersen amassed 8181 runs with an average of 47.28 in Tests while scoring 4440 runs with an average of 40.73 during his playing days. He also has a record of 1176 runs in T20Is with a strike rate of 141.51.
Brendon McCullum, the head coach of England’s white-ball teams, praised Pietersen for his achievements in the sport and said that he is excited to see the former England cricketer work with the batters in the team.
"I've got immense respect for KP and what he's achieved in the game. He's had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result,” McCullum said.
"I'm particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We've always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I'm really looking forward to working together."