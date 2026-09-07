ETV Bharat / sports

Kevin Pietersen Apppointed As Specialist Mentor Of England White-Ball Setups

Hyderabad: Kevin Pietersen is all set to return to England cricket as he has been appointed as the 'specialist mentor' for the white-ball teams ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup. The former England batter is returning to the England setup 12 years after a controversy put an end to his international career.

Pietersen's stint will start later this month when the English side will take on Sri Lanka in a series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. He has worked with the Delhi Capitals as a mentor in the IPL 2023 and also worked with the England batters during an ODI series against South Africa the same year.

"I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment,” Pietersen said.

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon's think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started."