ETV Bharat / sports

Keralam Turns Into Sea of Blue For ‘Ro-Ko’ Show As ODI Returns To Capital

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam’s Greenfield International Stadium is witnessing a historic, emotionally charged India-West Indies match as icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will share the field in the state wearing the national blue jersey.

Amid a huge rush of spectators, Karyavattom in the capital city has succumbed to cricket fever and is waiting for a grand send-off to the legendary “Ro-Ko” duo. For local supporters and cricket enthusiasts, the matchup marks the end of an era for two stalwarts.

As the match already began, the fans were charged up, with their expectations reaching unprecedented heights. “Our beloved Hitman and King Kohli will smash it out of the park at Karyavattom today. We have come to watch both of them score centuries. India will score over 400 runs today," a fan waiting outside the stadium told ETV Bharat.

Fans thronged the venue in large numbers, turning it into a sea of blue, as they adorned in jerseys featuring Sharma and Kohli, waving national flags and chanting victory slogans.

Celebrations commenced hours before the toss with traditional Chenda Melam drum performances, while lines of youth and families holding massive player cutouts stretched for kilometres.