Keralam Turns Into Sea of Blue For ‘Ro-Ko’ Show As ODI Returns To Capital
Fans turned Karyavattom into a sea of blue to give cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli an emotional, final send-off together in Keralam.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam’s Greenfield International Stadium is witnessing a historic, emotionally charged India-West Indies match as icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will share the field in the state wearing the national blue jersey.
Amid a huge rush of spectators, Karyavattom in the capital city has succumbed to cricket fever and is waiting for a grand send-off to the legendary “Ro-Ko” duo. For local supporters and cricket enthusiasts, the matchup marks the end of an era for two stalwarts.
As the match already began, the fans were charged up, with their expectations reaching unprecedented heights. “Our beloved Hitman and King Kohli will smash it out of the park at Karyavattom today. We have come to watch both of them score centuries. India will score over 400 runs today," a fan waiting outside the stadium told ETV Bharat.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Visuals from outside The Sports Hub, Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where cricket fans have arrived for the first ODI match between India and West Indies. pic.twitter.com/Io0SiB8lAh— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026
Fans thronged the venue in large numbers, turning it into a sea of blue, as they adorned in jerseys featuring Sharma and Kohli, waving national flags and chanting victory slogans.
Celebrations commenced hours before the toss with traditional Chenda Melam drum performances, while lines of youth and families holding massive player cutouts stretched for kilometres.
“We are extremely excited. India will post a high score today, and Rohit and Kohli will showcase great form,” another spectator shared with ETV Bharat.
“The only regret is that our own Sanju Samson from Keralam isn't playing. Nevertheless, India will secure a grand victory today,” he said.
While the huge crowd backed the home team, inclusive spirit was on display as visiting teams drew support. Kottayam natives Ebin and Jithin, who are supporting West Indies, told ETV Bharat that their favourite would win and that they were expecting a thrilling contest.
Sharma had already retired from the T20 format, so the chances of him and Kohli padding up together in Keralam added deep emotional weight for the crowd.
“Kohli will score a century today, and our prayer is that this shouldn’t be the last match for Rohit and Kohli in Keralam,” fans Shweta, Shruti, and Neelima said. “We want to see them in this blue jersey again.”
Despite strict security measures inside and outside the venue, the crowd remained uncontrollable as half the galleries were jam-packed hours before play. Fans anticipated a huge score and a rain of runs by the Kohli and Sharma duo.
Also Read