Kerala: Neymar Cutout Rises In Kozhikode Paddy Field As 2026 FIFA World Cup Grips Omassery
This time, Ambalakkandivayal is grabbing the eyeballs as crowds flock to the village to witness the celebrations, reports K Saseendran
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Kozhikode: Football frenzy has officially taken over Ambalakkandivayal in Omassery as World Cup fever intensifies across Kerala. Shortly after a massive 26-foot cutout of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was installed, Brazil fans responded by erecting a towering 35-foot cutout of Neymar Jr. in the middle of a lush green paddy field.
Die-hard Brazil fans, including Anees, Noufal, Salim, Arafath, Shabeer, Sinan K M, Sinan E K, Khais, Jabeel, Sufiyan, Nizam and Niyas K T, were behind the installation of Neymar's giant cutout.
The moment Portugal fans unveiled the CR7 (nickname of Ronaldo) cutout, rival supporters quickly accepted the challenge. Sinan E K said the group spent more than ₹10,000 to bring Neymar's image to life. With the two football icons now towering over the fields, the location has become a major attraction, with travellers and motorists stopping to click photos and enjoy the spectacle.
Pullavoor Out, Ambalakkandi In
During the 2022 World Cup, nearby Pullavoor had gained international attention for its giant river cutouts of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. This time, Ambalakkandivayal, located just three kilometres away, is grabbing the eyeballs as crowds flock to the village to witness the celebrations.
The field belongs to a relative of Ibrahim Ambalakkandi, a local sports enthusiast and president of the Revengers Club, who recently gained attention on social media for his football reels. A passionate Argentina supporter, Ibrahim has organised several volleyball and football tournaments in the area.
Fans have also announced plans to erect a cutout of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi along with Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, the Kerala-origin footballer representing Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026, within the next two days.
The trend was first started by Portugal fans. Around 30 supporters worked for nearly two days to assemble the 26-foot Ronaldo cutout and celebrated its unveiling in the middle of the field.
"With the monsoon season setting in, we had to be very careful. We used high-quality weather-resistant plywood so that rain would not damage it," said Mubarak, a member of the Portugal Fans Association.
Omassery's Ambalakkandi is known for its deep football culture. From children to elderly residents, football remains a part of daily life, with matches often played even on concrete rooftops. Local tournaments are regularly organised, while the World Cup season further fuels the passion and friendly rivalry among supporters.
The football craze in Kerala, especially in the Malabar region, has previously drawn praise from both FIFA and the Argentine Football Association. Ambalakkandivayal had earlier made history when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi landed there in a helicopter decades ago. Today, the same field is once again going viral - this time through giant cutouts of world football stars.
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