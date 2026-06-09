ETV Bharat / sports

Kerala: Neymar Cutout Rises In Kozhikode Paddy Field As 2026 FIFA World Cup Grips Omassery

Kozhikode: Football frenzy has officially taken over Ambalakkandivayal in Omassery as World Cup fever intensifies across Kerala. Shortly after a massive 26-foot cutout of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was installed, Brazil fans responded by erecting a towering 35-foot cutout of Neymar Jr. in the middle of a lush green paddy field.

Die-hard Brazil fans, including Anees, Noufal, Salim, Arafath, Shabeer, Sinan K M, Sinan E K, Khais, Jabeel, Sufiyan, Nizam and Niyas K T, were behind the installation of Neymar's giant cutout.

The moment Portugal fans unveiled the CR7 (nickname of Ronaldo) cutout, rival supporters quickly accepted the challenge. Sinan E K said the group spent more than ₹10,000 to bring Neymar's image to life. With the two football icons now towering over the fields, the location has become a major attraction, with travellers and motorists stopping to click photos and enjoy the spectacle.

Pullavoor Out, Ambalakkandi In

During the 2022 World Cup, nearby Pullavoor had gained international attention for its giant river cutouts of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. This time, Ambalakkandivayal, located just three kilometres away, is grabbing the eyeballs as crowds flock to the village to witness the celebrations.

The field belongs to a relative of Ibrahim Ambalakkandi, a local sports enthusiast and president of the Revengers Club, who recently gained attention on social media for his football reels. A passionate Argentina supporter, Ibrahim has organised several volleyball and football tournaments in the area.