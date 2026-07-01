ETV Bharat / sports

Big Relief For S Sreesanth! KCA Lifts 3-Year Ban on Former India Cricketer After Unconditional Apology

​Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to lift the three-year ban imposed on former Indian international cricketer S. Sreesanth after he submitted an official uncolditional apology to the governing body for his remarks. The KCA had previously slapped the ban on Sreesanth as part of disciplinary action for making defamatory remarks against the association across visual and social media platforms. Although Sreesanth had approached the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court challenging the disciplinary action, the court had dismissed his petition.

​After this, Sreesanth submitted an official unconditional apology to the association, expressing deep regret over his remarks against the KCA. His apology was discussed in detail during the KCA Special General Body meeting held today. In light of the player acknowledging his mistake and expressing regret, the general body unanimously decided to lift the ban, the KCA stated in a press release.

Strict Warning against future violations

​Although the Special General Body decided to revoke the ban, it has issued a stern warning to Sreesanth against repeating such behavior in the future. The association emphasized that strict disciplinary action will be taken without any compromise if there are any future actions that tarnish the dignity and discipline of the organization.

With the KCA lifting the ban, Sreesanth can now actively participate in the third season of the Kerala Cricket League. He will face no legal hurdles in continuing as the co-owner of 'Aries Kollam Sailors', one of the prominent franchises in the KCL. The KCA had announced the ban just before the commencement of the previous KCL season, which had caused immense disappointment to both the franchise and cricket fans. However, with the ban now revoked, Sreesanth can actively support his team in the upcoming season.