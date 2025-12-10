ETV Bharat / sports

From Working In Lathe Workshop To Winning Carrom World Cup: Keerthana's Inspiring Journey

- By S. Sivakumar

Chennai: Keerthana, who hails from Puduvannarpettai, North Chennai, is placing her state on the sporting map of the country. She created a record by winning a gold medal in three categories in the 7th Carrom World Cup. She won gold in women's singles, doubles and women's team competition. Also, she won the World Carrom Champions title.

The 7th Carrom World Cup was held in Male, Maldives, from December 2 to 6. 150 players from 17 countries participated in it. In this, 5 people from Tamil Nadu - Keerthana, Kashima, Mithra, Ilavalagi and Abdul Asik - were included in the Indian women's team.

"I want those who play carrom on the margins like me to achieve at the world level," said Keerthana, who won the World Carrom Champion title.

Who is L Keerthana?

Keerthana is from Serian Nagar in Puduvannarappettai. She has been playing carrom since the age of 6. Keerthana's father Loganathan, who was interested in the game of carrom, introduced her daughter to the sport. Keerthana, who lost her father at the age of 12, was unable to continue her studies due to family circumstances and poverty, so she dropped out of class 10 and joined a lathe workshop.

From working in a Lathe workshop to becoming a carrom champion

Keerthana, who had been working in a lathe workshop for some time, used the opportunity to participate in small carrom tournaments from time to time and won, helping her family with the income she received. Later, carrom coaches from North Chennai, who recognized Keerthana's talent, offered her a chance to play in a club.

Later, Keerthana, who played against various clubs, got opportunities to play at the district, state and national levels. With continuous success and hard work, Keerthana got the opportunity to represent India in the World Carrom Championship held in the Maldives from December 2 to December 6. She won three gold medals and the World Carrom Championship title, becoming an example for the marginalized people who strive to achieve.