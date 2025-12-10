From Working In Lathe Workshop To Winning Carrom World Cup: Keerthana's Inspiring Journey
Keerthana from Tamil Nadu won the 7th Carrom World Cup held from December 2 to 6.
December 10, 2025
- By S. Sivakumar
Chennai: Keerthana, who hails from Puduvannarpettai, North Chennai, is placing her state on the sporting map of the country. She created a record by winning a gold medal in three categories in the 7th Carrom World Cup. She won gold in women's singles, doubles and women's team competition. Also, she won the World Carrom Champions title.
The 7th Carrom World Cup was held in Male, Maldives, from December 2 to 6. 150 players from 17 countries participated in it. In this, 5 people from Tamil Nadu - Keerthana, Kashima, Mithra, Ilavalagi and Abdul Asik - were included in the Indian women's team.
"I want those who play carrom on the margins like me to achieve at the world level," said Keerthana, who won the World Carrom Champion title.
Who is L Keerthana?
Keerthana is from Serian Nagar in Puduvannarappettai. She has been playing carrom since the age of 6. Keerthana's father Loganathan, who was interested in the game of carrom, introduced her daughter to the sport. Keerthana, who lost her father at the age of 12, was unable to continue her studies due to family circumstances and poverty, so she dropped out of class 10 and joined a lathe workshop.
From working in a Lathe workshop to becoming a carrom champion
Keerthana, who had been working in a lathe workshop for some time, used the opportunity to participate in small carrom tournaments from time to time and won, helping her family with the income she received. Later, carrom coaches from North Chennai, who recognized Keerthana's talent, offered her a chance to play in a club.
Later, Keerthana, who played against various clubs, got opportunities to play at the district, state and national levels. With continuous success and hard work, Keerthana got the opportunity to represent India in the World Carrom Championship held in the Maldives from December 2 to December 6. She won three gold medals and the World Carrom Championship title, becoming an example for the marginalized people who strive to achieve.
Keerthana achieved despite poverty
Speaking about Keerthana's success, her mother Indrani said, "Keerthana has been playing and winning carrom tournaments since she was a child, and we have run the family with the small income she gets from it. We did not want to hinder Keerthana's passion for the game, so we allowed her to participate in various competitions at the national level despite poverty."
He further said, "For us, who live in a house that never knows when it will collapse, we thought that only if Keerthana wins the World Cup title, the headlines will change. Our dream has now come true. My daughter has won and made India proud. It is a matter of pride that not only the people of this region but also India are celebrating my daughter's victory."
Support for other players
Keerthana, who won the World Carrom Championship, said, "I have fulfilled my father's dream by winning the Carrom World Championship title. I had a long-held dream of bringing glory to my hometown and country through the Carrom tournament. That dream has now come true. I want carrom players like me, who are on the margins, to also achieve at the world level."
He continued, "In the future, I will support my fellow carrom players to win world championship titles. The Tamil Nadu government is giving importance to the game of carrom in Tamil Nadu compared to other states. The Tamil Nadu government is encouraging sportsmen from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government should provide a government job to Ek, and also allocate a house on behalf of the government to us who live in a house where there is no place to keep the trophies I have won."
Coach's request
Keerthana's coach Nithiyarajan said, "Keerthana, who used to work in a lathe workshop, has now brought pride to the country. This success has been possible only because of Keerthana's hard work. She is also providing Keerthana training to more than 35 people who are studying carrom in the club where she played."
Continuing his speech, he expressed his pain by saying, "A large number of carrom players are being developed in North Chennai alone. Due to poverty, people from North Chennai do not get the opportunity to play big level sports like cricket and tennis. There are players in North Chennai who work hard. We just need a hand to lift them up."