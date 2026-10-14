ETV Bharat / sports

Keemo Paul's Five Wicket Wrecks India's Chase After Hope's Ton As West Indies Level Series

West Indies' Shai Hope safely reaches the crease during the fourth T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Keemo Paul produced a match-winning five-wicket haul to wreck India's chase after Shai Hope's stunning hundred, as the West Indies secured a 24-run victory in the fourth T20 International here on Wednesday to force a series decider in Bengaluru.

Paul returned figures of 4-0-41-5, claiming his second five-wicket haul in T20 internationals, after his 5/15 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2018. His decisive spell helped the visitors defend a formidable total of 247/3, built around Hope's unbeaten century, and level the five-match series at 2-2.

India ended at 223 all out in 19.3 overs. India made an explosive start to the chase, with Sanju Samson taking the attack to the West Indies bowlers. The opener smashed 56 off just 23 balls, striking six fours and four sixes as the hosts raced to 60 without loss in four overs.

Samson reached his half-century in just 20 deliveries, but Paul turned the contest in the fifth over by removing the opener and Ishan Kishan in quick succession. Samson was caught by Shimron Hetmyer, while Kishan departed for six off three balls, leaving India at 69/2.

Shreyas Iyer attempted to steady the innings but fell for 16 off 11 balls to Shamar Springer. Abhishek Sharma, who struck three fours and a six in his 29 off 24 deliveries, also failed to convert his start into a substantial contribution.

Gudakesh Motie then delivered a crucial double strike in the 12th over, dismissing Abhishek and Naman Dhir, who was stumped for a golden duck. Motie finished with figures of 2-0-13-2, leaving India struggling at 132/5 and firmly shifting the pressure on the home side.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy mounted a spirited counterattack to revive India's hopes. The pair added 59 runs off just 26 balls, with Tilak striking 43 off 25 deliveries and Reddy smashing 41 off 20 balls.

Reddy took on Shamar Joseph in the 16th over, collecting a four and two sixes in a 21-run over that brought India to 189/5. With the required rate still within reach, the partnership briefly threatened to turn the game around.