ETV Bharat / sports

Kazakh Cycling Coach At NSNIS Patiala Booked For Minor's Athlete's Rape, Remains Untraceable

Patiala: A cycling coach at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Punjab's Patiala district has been booked for the alleged rape of a minor female athlete, with police forming teams to arrest him as his whereabouts remained unknown till Tuesday.

Police have registered an FIR against Maxat Ayezbayev, a Kazakhstan citizen, under Section 64(2) and Section 351(3) of the BNS, as well as the POCSO Act.

Patiala SP (City) Mohit Aggarwal said during a press conference on Tuesday that the matter was brought to the police's notice on September 18. “Based on the statement provided by the minor athlete and information received from relevant officials, the police immediately registered an FIR and initiated an investigation,” said Aggarwal.

The incident took place on September 13, following which special police teams were mobilised to launch a search for the accused, the official said.

According to the SP City, the police received information that the accused coach might be present at a camp in Delhi, following which Patiala police teams rushed to the capital city, but couldn't trace the accused. The police have, however, recovered and seized his passport.