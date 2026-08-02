ETV Bharat / sports

Kashmir's Owais Yaqoob Knocks Out Bulgaria's Delyan Georgiev To Win BRAVE CF 107 Title

Owais Yaqoob needed just four minutes to knock out Bulgaria's Delyan Georgiev. ( Special Arrangement )

Srinagar: India's rising mixed martial arts star Owais Yaqoob delivered the biggest win of his career on Saturday, stopping previously unbeaten Bulgarian fighter Delyan Georgiev by technical knockout in the opening round of their 68-kg catchweight bout at BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF) 107 in Burgas, Bulgaria.

The 28-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama needed just four minutes to dismantle Georgiev inside the Octagon, handing the Bulgarian his first professional defeat and extending his own winning streak to six fights.

Owais, who entered the contest with a 5-1 record, improved to 6-1, while Georgiev slipped to 3-1.

The victory came against the odds. According to Tapology, 73 per cent of fans had predicted Georgiev's victory. Instead, Owais dominated from the opening exchange and gave the 32-year-old Bulgarian little room to settle before forcing the stoppage.

Owais Yaqoob needed just four minutes to knock out Bulgaria's Delyan Georgiev. (Special Arrangement)

Commentators hailed the performance as a historic moment for Indian MMA as Owais celebrated atop the cage after the referee waved off the fight.

Before stepping into the cage, Owais had confidently predicted he would finish the fight in the opening round. He lived up to that promise with a clinical display of striking and relentless pressure.