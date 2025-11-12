Kashmir’s Gulzar And Muzamil To Represent India At World’s Oldest Snowshoe Race in Italy
Two senior athletes from Jammu and Kashmir, namely Gulzar and Muzamil, Will Represent India in the International Snowshoe Race.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Two senior athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have earned spots on the Indian team for the prestigious International Snowshoe Race "Ciaspolada 2026" scheduled to be held in Trentino, Italy, on January 3–4, 2026.
According to an official statement of the SnowShoe association, Gulzar Ahmad Khan from Budgam and Muzamil Hussain Mir from Srinagar have been shortlisted to join a 17-member Indian contingent competing in the 52nd edition of the world-renowned snowshoe running event.
The Ciaspolada, considered the largest and oldest snowshoe race globally, attracts elite athletes and adventure enthusiasts from across continents each year. “This selection is a testament to the talent and resilience of athletes from the Valley, who continue to excel despite limited resources and infrastructure,” said Tariq Ghani, President of the J&K SnowShoe Association. “Their participation at Ciaspolada 2026 will inspire more youngsters to take up winter sports.”
The SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI) has formally informed J&K SnowShoe Association President Tariq Ghani of the selection, commending both athletes for their consistent performances and contributions to promoting snowshoe running in the Union Territory.
Ghani said the inclusion of Gulzar and Muzamil in Team India reflects the growing recognition of Kashmiri athletes at the international level. "Both runners have previously represented J&K in several national winter sports events and are regarded among the most seasoned snowshoe athletes in the country."