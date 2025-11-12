ETV Bharat / sports

Kashmir’s Gulzar And Muzamil To Represent India At World’s Oldest Snowshoe Race in Italy

Srinagar: Two senior athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have earned spots on the Indian team for the prestigious International Snowshoe Race "Ciaspolada 2026" scheduled to be held in Trentino, Italy, on January 3–4, 2026.

According to an official statement of the SnowShoe association, Gulzar Ahmad Khan from Budgam and Muzamil Hussain Mir from Srinagar have been shortlisted to join a 17-member Indian contingent competing in the 52nd edition of the world-renowned snowshoe running event.

The Ciaspolada, considered the largest and oldest snowshoe race globally, attracts elite athletes and adventure enthusiasts from across continents each year. “This selection is a testament to the talent and resilience of athletes from the Valley, who continue to excel despite limited resources and infrastructure,” said Tariq Ghani, President of the J&K SnowShoe Association. “Their participation at Ciaspolada 2026 will inspire more youngsters to take up winter sports.”