ETV Bharat / sports

Kashmir Youth Paddle Toward A New Sporting Future Beyond Dal Lake

Young atheletes posing for picture during a training session in Pokhribal, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Once a quiet aquatic retreat, Pokhribal in the Downtown area of Srinagar now echoes with activities and the sound of paddles as dozens of young athletes from across Kashmir train in water sports. This signals a fresh wave in the Valley’s sporting culture beyond Dal Lake.

Just 6 km from the business hub Lal Chowk, this water body, nestled between Nigeen Lake’s northeastern shore and Kathi Darwaza near Hari Parbat Fort, offers local youth a chance to shape their future.

For years, competitive kayaking, canoeing and rowing in Kashmir were largely associated with children living around Dal Lake. Today, the sport is attracting participants from districts including Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam, highlighting its expanding reach among young people.

Young atheletes during a training session in Pokhribal, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“We aim to expand water sports beyond Dal Lake, which already has infrastructure,” said Bilquis Mir, international water sports coach, who is supervising the training. “Through this initiative, we’re working to establish Pokhribal in Downtown as another centre, but we need government support to make it happen.”

Amid the summer holidays, about 80 boys and girls are participating in a 20-day coaching camp at the Water Sports Centre in Pokhribal, receiving professional training in swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and rowing.

Biquis said that camp brings together beginners alongside athletes who have already competed at state and national events. “This training offers them an opportunity to sharpen their skills under experienced trainers,” she said.

Naeem Nisar, a trainee from Baramulla, said that the camp is proving very beneficial for him. “I am learning advanced techniques in kayaking, canoeing and rowing, which will help us perform better in future competitions,” he said.