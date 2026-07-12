Kashmir Youth Paddle Toward A New Sporting Future Beyond Dal Lake
Young athletes from across Kashmir train in water sports at Downtown, Srinagar, expanding beyond Dal Lake, supported by expert coaching, reports Parvez ud Din
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST|
Updated : July 12, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Once a quiet aquatic retreat, Pokhribal in the Downtown area of Srinagar now echoes with activities and the sound of paddles as dozens of young athletes from across Kashmir train in water sports. This signals a fresh wave in the Valley’s sporting culture beyond Dal Lake.
Just 6 km from the business hub Lal Chowk, this water body, nestled between Nigeen Lake’s northeastern shore and Kathi Darwaza near Hari Parbat Fort, offers local youth a chance to shape their future.
For years, competitive kayaking, canoeing and rowing in Kashmir were largely associated with children living around Dal Lake. Today, the sport is attracting participants from districts including Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam, highlighting its expanding reach among young people.
“We aim to expand water sports beyond Dal Lake, which already has infrastructure,” said Bilquis Mir, international water sports coach, who is supervising the training. “Through this initiative, we’re working to establish Pokhribal in Downtown as another centre, but we need government support to make it happen.”
Amid the summer holidays, about 80 boys and girls are participating in a 20-day coaching camp at the Water Sports Centre in Pokhribal, receiving professional training in swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and rowing.
Biquis said that camp brings together beginners alongside athletes who have already competed at state and national events. “This training offers them an opportunity to sharpen their skills under experienced trainers,” she said.
Naeem Nisar, a trainee from Baramulla, said that the camp is proving very beneficial for him. “I am learning advanced techniques in kayaking, canoeing and rowing, which will help us perform better in future competitions,” he said.
For many participants, the camp is a chance to pursue ambitions that once seemed limited to a small community of athletes based around Dal Lake. “My dream is to succeed in water sports and bring glory to Jammu and Kashmir and the country at the national and international level,” said trainee Nakia Yaqoob.
Praising the coaches, Nakia said training under experienced and internationally acclaimed coaches like Bilquis was a source of pride and motivation for her.
The training centre has been equipped with modern facilities, including international-standard boats and specialised equipment provided with support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA).
“The infrastructure is limited, but we want to start from something so that children who are otherwise busy with studies or screens get a nice alternative and start,” Bilquis said.
Participants believe that more people are joining them as interest in the sport continues to grow due to its physical and mental benefits. “We learnt a lot during this training. Young people are becoming more interested in water sports, which is encouraging. But similar coaching camps should also be established in every district to help more athletes,” said Omar Shafa of Sopore.
Bilquis appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to help the centre so that water sports in Kashmir can expand well beyond their traditional base.
“Water sports are no longer limited to Dal Lake. With government initiatives, the sport has reached different districts. But there is still a need for greater support and investment to help develop more athletes,” she said.
“Kashmir is building a broader talent pool capable of competing on national and international stages. It is our responsibility to train and support them so that the water becomes a pathway for them to extend far beyond the Valley,” Bilquis added.
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