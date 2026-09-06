Kashmir To Host Cricket League In March Next Year Featuring Former Indian Shikhar Dhawan, Parvez Rasool
Former Indian cricketer and now a commentator, Aakash Chopra, will be the League Commissioner for Season 2.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir will host a private cricket league that will feature former international cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Parvez Rasool.
Organised by VAMA Sports Private Limited, the Pro Star Cricket League (PSCL) Season 2, a premier cricketing tournament dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging cricket talent across India, begins in the first week of March 2027 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The league will end in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, where the grand finale will be played.
Owned by visionary sports entrepreneurs Akash Gupta and Mayank Gupta, Pro Star Cricket League Season 2 aims to provide aspiring cricketers with a professional platform to showcase their talent while promoting the spirit of sportsmanship, excellence, and regional development through cricket, its management said today in Srinagar.
Former Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan and Jammu and Kashmir cricket icon Parveez Rasool have been announced as the iconic P players of the league. Former Indian cricketer and now a commentator, Aakash Chopra, will be the League Commissioner for Season 2.
“Their involvement reinforces the league's commitment to creating opportunities for young cricketers and providing them with invaluable exposure to some of the most respected names in Indian cricket,” the management said.
An official of the league said that the journey of Pro Star Cricket League Season 2 will begin in the picturesque city of Srinagar, marking a significant milestone for cricket in Jammu & Kashmir. The tournament will then progress through an exciting schedule of matches before concluding in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, where the champions of Season 2 will be crowned.
“The league seeks to unite cricket enthusiasts across regions and celebrate India's rich sporting culture while creating pathways for the next generation of cricket stars,” he said. The league management said Season 2 is a powerful platform designed to discover and nurture cricketing talent from across the country.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Dhawan said the league will provide an opportunity for young cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir to rub shoulders with other former international cricketers of India to further hone their skills.
Before interacting with the media in Srinagar to announce the league, Dhawan was seen at the ski resort of Gulmarg with his wife Sophia. The couple had a ride in a cable car, gondola, from Gulmarg to Kongdoori where they clicked photos and shot reels. Dhawan also played golf at Srinagar's golf course and praised the scenery of Kashmir.
Akash Chopra said that the majority of Indian cricketers start their cricketing journey with willow bats of Kashmir. “We have seen the willow; now we want to see talent in Kashmir,” he said, and referred to the skill and talent of cricketers like Umran Malik, Abid Nabi and Parvez Rasool.
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