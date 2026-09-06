ETV Bharat / sports

Kashmir To Host Cricket League In March Next Year Featuring Former Indian Shikhar Dhawan, Parvez Rasool

Press conference for the launch of pro star cricket league season 2 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Kashmir will host a private cricket league that will feature former international cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Parvez Rasool. Organised by VAMA Sports Private Limited, the Pro Star Cricket League (PSCL) Season 2, a premier cricketing tournament dedicated to identifying and nurturing emerging cricket talent across India, begins in the first week of March 2027 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The league will end in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, where the grand finale will be played. Owned by visionary sports entrepreneurs Akash Gupta and Mayank Gupta, Pro Star Cricket League Season 2 aims to provide aspiring cricketers with a professional platform to showcase their talent while promoting the spirit of sportsmanship, excellence, and regional development through cricket, its management said today in Srinagar. Former Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan speaking at the press conference (ETV Bharat) Former Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan and Jammu and Kashmir cricket icon Parveez Rasool have been announced as the iconic P players of the league. Former Indian cricketer and now a commentator, Aakash Chopra, will be the League Commissioner for Season 2. “Their involvement reinforces the league's commitment to creating opportunities for young cricketers and providing them with invaluable exposure to some of the most respected names in Indian cricket,” the management said.