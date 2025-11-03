Kashmir Cricket Chaos: IHPL Organisers Booked For Cheating As Players, Hotel Go Unpaid
Jammu Kashmir Police have filed an FIR against IHPL organisers after they fled without paying players, vendors, and hotels.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday took serious note of the controversy surrounding the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), which was suspended midway after allegations of cheating, non-payment of dues, and breach of trust surfaced. The police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR against the “absconding” organisers after players, hotel staff, and vendors accused them of fraud and unpaid dues running into lakhs of rupees.
Sports Minister Satish Sharma said anyone involved in the matter would be “dealt with strictly”. “We will not allow those responsible to go scot-free,” he said, assuring that the government would ensure accountability in what has now become one of the biggest sports frauds in recent years in the Valley.
A senior police officer confirmed that cognisance of the matter has been taken and that investigations are underway. “A case (56/2025) has been registered at Police Station Rajbagh against the absconding organisers of the league. Players had submitted written complaints against the organisers, and the case has been registered under Section 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the officer said.
Section 316(2) prescribes a punishment of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine or both, while Section 318(4) deals with cheating by persons in fiduciary or trusted relationships, carrying a punishment of up to seven years in jail or a fine or both.
The IHPL, scheduled to run from October 25 to November 8 at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, featured eight teams – Pulwama Titans, Ladakh Heroes, Srinagar Sultans, Kishtwar Giants, Gulmarg Royals, Patnitop Warriors, Jammu Lions, and Uri Panthers.
Organisers had advertised a glittering lineup of international cricket stars, including Chris Gayle, Thisara Perera, Richard Levi, Jesse Ryder, Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Mohammad and Imran Tahir. However, only a handful, Gayle, Perera, Levi, Ryder, Ayaan and Shoaib, showed up, with others denying participation, citing other commitments. Jammu and Kashmir's Parvez Rasool, along with other former Team India players – Iqbal Abdullah, Faiz Fazal, Anupreet Singh and Ishwar Pandey, also played in the matches.
From the very beginning, the event was marred by allegations of poor management and lack of transparency. A journalist covering the league said mismanagement was apparent from day one. “Media passes were unprofessional, organisers were unreachable, and there was no clarity about whom to contact. We were asked to upload documents multiple times through Google Forms, and now I fear a privacy breach,” he said, wishing anonymity.
He identified two individuals, Hari Om and Malvika, as the ones managing the league’s day-to-day operations. “Now they are nowhere to be seen, their phones switched off or not reachable. It also appears that they might have blocked our numbers,” he said. “Tickets that were originally priced at over Rs 300 were later sold online for as low as Rs 149. They also hired local Facebookers for promotion and selling tickets for just Rs 99 to fill seats.
The official website of IHPL has since been put on 'maintenance mode', displaying a message that reads: “Online ticket booking is on hold. Matches are postponed or cancelled by the government for security reasons. Please keep in touch with us for upcoming updates.”
The crisis deepened after the organisers reportedly fled Srinagar without clearing bills amounting to more than Rs 80 lakh owed to a prominent hotel in Rajbagh, where the players were lodged.
“The organisers had booked over 100 rooms at our property until November 9, but left without settling payments. We had no option but to lock the rooms,” a hotel management official told ETV Bharat.
British umpire Mellissa Juniper, who officiated in the matches, confirmed that the organisers fled on Saturday evening. “Bills have not been paid to the hotel, players, umpires or anyone else. The league management is missing, and their phones are switched off,” she said.
Juniper added that an agreement had been reached with the hotel to allow unpaid players to leave. “Around 40 players were at the hotel. They have families and cannot be made to suffer for someone else's fraud,” she said.
A hotel staffer said Juniper had assured the management that if the organisers failed to pay, the British Embassy would arrange funds, even through fundraising if required.
Local players and vendors claim they have been cheated out of lakhs of rupees. Imran, a budding cricketer who also worked as a security staffer during the event, said, “They hired over 40 of us for ground security and owe around Rs 40 lakh. We had to arrange our own meals. Even local advertisers who printed hoardings haven't been paid.”
A representative of an advertising agency said the organisers owe them more than Rs 50 lakh. “They treated us badly and vanished without notice. We never met the main organisers, only their representatives, who have now disappeared,” he said.
Several players said they agreed to participate because they were told that prominent former Indian cricketers such as Surinder Khanna, Ashu Dani, and Shalender Singh Senger were associated with the event's organising committee.
“We trusted the league because top local players were involved. Top international players were also coming, so no one thought it was a scam,” said a player who requested anonymity. “We were promised payment, but no contracts were signed. On the second day, we were told Ashu Dani had gone to Delhi to arrange funds. After that, communication stopped.”
A former Indian cricketer who was an icon player in the league also said he had not received any payment. "I didn't come here on my own. I was invited to promote the league and the game, but not a single penny has been paid,” he told ETV Bharat.
The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Department is expected to launch an inquiry, while police are investigating multiple complaints from players, hotel management, and vendors. Minister Satish Sharma said the government would ensure justice. “Anyone involved will face strict action,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has maintained that it was not associated with the league, with its Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Nuzhat Gul, saying that the organisers had hired the Bakshi Stadium on rent for the league and got permission from the Srinagar administration. “The organisers were from Delhi; they hired the stadium and paid the rent. They had invited the minister for sports and youth services for the inauguration. It was a private league and had nothing to do with the sports council,” Gul had said.
As of Monday evening, the police said efforts were on to trace the absconding organisers and identify their local associates. The names Tej Gobind Singh (Joint Secretary), Parminder Singh (Chairman), and Manpreet Singh (Vice Chairman) of the Mohali-based NGO Yuva Society, listed as organisers, are under scrutiny. Meanwhile, IHPL's listed sponsors, including Red FM and Zomato, have not yet issued official statements on their role or association with the league.
