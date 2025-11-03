ETV Bharat / sports

Kashmir Cricket Chaos: IHPL Organisers Booked For Cheating As Players, Hotel Go Unpaid

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday took serious note of the controversy surrounding the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), which was suspended midway after allegations of cheating, non-payment of dues, and breach of trust surfaced. The police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR against the “absconding” organisers after players, hotel staff, and vendors accused them of fraud and unpaid dues running into lakhs of rupees.

Sports Minister Satish Sharma said anyone involved in the matter would be “dealt with strictly”. “We will not allow those responsible to go scot-free,” he said, assuring that the government would ensure accountability in what has now become one of the biggest sports frauds in recent years in the Valley.

A senior police officer confirmed that cognisance of the matter has been taken and that investigations are underway. “A case (56/2025) has been registered at Police Station Rajbagh against the absconding organisers of the league. Players had submitted written complaints against the organisers, and the case has been registered under Section 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the officer said.

Section 316(2) prescribes a punishment of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine or both, while Section 318(4) deals with cheating by persons in fiduciary or trusted relationships, carrying a punishment of up to seven years in jail or a fine or both.

The IHPL, scheduled to run from October 25 to November 8 at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, featured eight teams – Pulwama Titans, Ladakh Heroes, Srinagar Sultans, Kishtwar Giants, Gulmarg Royals, Patnitop Warriors, Jammu Lions, and Uri Panthers.

Organisers had advertised a glittering lineup of international cricket stars, including Chris Gayle, Thisara Perera, Richard Levi, Jesse Ryder, Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Mohammad and Imran Tahir. However, only a handful, Gayle, Perera, Levi, Ryder, Ayaan and Shoaib, showed up, with others denying participation, citing other commitments. Jammu and Kashmir's Parvez Rasool, along with other former Team India players – Iqbal Abdullah, Faiz Fazal, Anupreet Singh and Ishwar Pandey, also played in the matches.

From the very beginning, the event was marred by allegations of poor management and lack of transparency. A journalist covering the league said mismanagement was apparent from day one. “Media passes were unprofessional, organisers were unreachable, and there was no clarity about whom to contact. We were asked to upload documents multiple times through Google Forms, and now I fear a privacy breach,” he said, wishing anonymity.

He identified two individuals, Hari Om and Malvika, as the ones managing the league’s day-to-day operations. “Now they are nowhere to be seen, their phones switched off or not reachable. It also appears that they might have blocked our numbers,” he said. “Tickets that were originally priced at over Rs 300 were later sold online for as low as Rs 149. They also hired local Facebookers for promotion and selling tickets for just Rs 99 to fill seats.

The official website of IHPL has since been put on 'maintenance mode', displaying a message that reads: “Online ticket booking is on hold. Matches are postponed or cancelled by the government for security reasons. Please keep in touch with us for upcoming updates.”

The crisis deepened after the organisers reportedly fled Srinagar without clearing bills amounting to more than Rs 80 lakh owed to a prominent hotel in Rajbagh, where the players were lodged.