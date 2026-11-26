ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka Para-Athletes Launch Indefinite Protest, Demand Jobs and Better Sports Facilities

Karnataka athletes during an indefinite protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru on Thursday. They demanded government jobs, better sports infrastructure, financial assistance and equal opportunities for sportspersons with disabilities. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Para-athletes from Karnataka have launched an indefinite protest at Freedom Park here on Thursday, demanding government jobs, better sports infrastructure, financial assistance and equal opportunities for sportspersons with disabilities.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Karnataka State Athletes' Struggle Committee, is aimed at drawing attention to what the participants describe as years of unfulfilled government promises and inadequate support for athletes despite their achievements at national and international competitions.

The protesters alleged that successive governments had failed to address their concerns, particularly those of para-athletes, and claimed that sportspersons in several other states received better employment and financial support.

National-level athlete Manjula said sportspersons with disabilities were being denied fair employment opportunities despite their educational qualifications and medal-winning performances. She alleged that athletes often had to meet their own training and travel expenses without government assistance.

Protesting para athletes say that successive governments failed to address their concerns. (ETV Bharat)

"We train with our own money and win medals for the State and country. The government remembers us only during elections or when it needs photographs. We do not want sympathy; we want our rights," she said.

Manjula demanded that recruitment to Second Division Assistant (SDA) and First Division Assistant (FDA) posts be halted until adequate reservation provisions were made for sportspersons with disabilities. She also sought financial assistance, training facilities and equipment.

Pratibha Madar, a national-level sitting volleyball player from Bagalkote district and an MSW graduate, questioned the lack of facilities for para-athletes. She said that despite government assurances regarding SC/ST grants, athletes had not received the promised assistance for 2023.

She called for the implementation of seven key demands, including direct recruitment, regular practice facilities and equal opportunities for para-athletes.

Para-athletes struggle for basic facilities

Lakshmi Rayanna, a wheelchair basketball player who has been involved in the sport for six years, said para-athletes faced persistent financial and infrastructure-related challenges. She said their families struggled to support their sporting careers.