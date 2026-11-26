Karnataka Para-Athletes Launch Indefinite Protest, Demand Jobs and Better Sports Facilities
The protesters cited Haryana, Punjab and Odisha as states offering direct recruitment to medal-winning athletes and questioned why state government had not adopted similar provisions.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: Para-athletes from Karnataka have launched an indefinite protest at Freedom Park here on Thursday, demanding government jobs, better sports infrastructure, financial assistance and equal opportunities for sportspersons with disabilities.
The protest, organised under the banner of the Karnataka State Athletes' Struggle Committee, is aimed at drawing attention to what the participants describe as years of unfulfilled government promises and inadequate support for athletes despite their achievements at national and international competitions.
The protesters alleged that successive governments had failed to address their concerns, particularly those of para-athletes, and claimed that sportspersons in several other states received better employment and financial support.
National-level athlete Manjula said sportspersons with disabilities were being denied fair employment opportunities despite their educational qualifications and medal-winning performances. She alleged that athletes often had to meet their own training and travel expenses without government assistance.
"We train with our own money and win medals for the State and country. The government remembers us only during elections or when it needs photographs. We do not want sympathy; we want our rights," she said.
Manjula demanded that recruitment to Second Division Assistant (SDA) and First Division Assistant (FDA) posts be halted until adequate reservation provisions were made for sportspersons with disabilities. She also sought financial assistance, training facilities and equipment.
Pratibha Madar, a national-level sitting volleyball player from Bagalkote district and an MSW graduate, questioned the lack of facilities for para-athletes. She said that despite government assurances regarding SC/ST grants, athletes had not received the promised assistance for 2023.
She called for the implementation of seven key demands, including direct recruitment, regular practice facilities and equal opportunities for para-athletes.
Para-athletes struggle for basic facilities
Lakshmi Rayanna, a wheelchair basketball player who has been involved in the sport for six years, said para-athletes faced persistent financial and infrastructure-related challenges. She said their families struggled to support their sporting careers.
"Even today, we do not have proper grounds to practise. Some of us practise at home or on the streets. We want to become self-reliant, but without government support, how can we progress?" she asked, referring to preparations for international competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
15 Years Of Unfulfilled Job Promises
International volleyball player Raghavendra and other protesters alleged that promises of government employment through direct recruitment had remained unfulfilled for nearly 15 years.
They said the government had earlier announced recruitment without examinations but subsequently introduced a requirement for candidates to secure at least 50% marks in an examination.
The protesters cited Haryana, Punjab and Odisha as states offering direct recruitment to medal-winning athletes and questioned why Karnataka had not adopted similar provisions.
One athlete, who claimed to have won eight gold and two bronze medals, said sporting achievements had not translated into government employment.
The protesters also argued that a one-time reward of Rs 5 lakh was inadequate to support an athlete's long-term career. They demanded suitable government jobs based on educational qualifications and sporting achievements.
They further alleged that the government's claims of spending crores on sports development had not resulted in adequate facilities at the grassroots level. They said no government official had visited the protest site to hear their grievances.
The Karnataka State Athletes' Struggle Committee said the indefinite protest would continue until the government addressed their demands and took concrete steps to ensure equal opportunities for able-bodied and para-athletes.
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