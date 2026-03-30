ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka MLAs Will Get 3 IPL Tickets For Every Match In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has agreed to give three tickets to every MLAs for each Indian Premier League match this season, which will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

KSCA President and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, Secretary Vinay, DNA Managing Director Venkat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Menon and others held a meeting with DCM D.K. Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence.

After the meeting, Shivakumar said, "I had asked them to give 2 tickets for the first match. Now they have agreed to give 3 tickets for every IPL match. KSCA has made an agreement for other international matches. For that, 2 tickets are free for MLAs, and the remaining 2 tickets have to be purchased by paying money. If those who want tickets write a letter to the Speaker's office, we will give them priority to buy."

Responding to the issue of making a separate gallery for the MLAs, he said, "I will not interfere in this matter. We can be MLAs or MPs. There was a small request, and it has been done. I have said that we should give 3 seats for local matches. I will not interfere in anything else except that."