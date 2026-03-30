Karnataka MLAs Will Get 3 IPL Tickets For Every Match In Bengaluru
DK Shivakumar met KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad and other officials on Monday at his residence in Bengaluru.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has agreed to give three tickets to every MLAs for each Indian Premier League match this season, which will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday.
KSCA President and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, Secretary Vinay, DNA Managing Director Venkat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Menon and others held a meeting with DCM D.K. Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence.
After the meeting, Shivakumar said, "I had asked them to give 2 tickets for the first match. Now they have agreed to give 3 tickets for every IPL match. KSCA has made an agreement for other international matches. For that, 2 tickets are free for MLAs, and the remaining 2 tickets have to be purchased by paying money. If those who want tickets write a letter to the Speaker's office, we will give them priority to buy."
Responding to the issue of making a separate gallery for the MLAs, he said, "I will not interfere in this matter. We can be MLAs or MPs. There was a small request, and it has been done. I have said that we should give 3 seats for local matches. I will not interfere in anything else except that."
Asked about the Chinnaswamy Stadium seat increase request, Shivakumar said, "We have also discussed about stadium. I have suggested how the seating arrangement should be increased. We are identifying 2-3 places. I called all the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioners in the morning and spoke to them. We discussed where the new stadium can be built. Here, KSCA has planned to increase the seats."
"We have told them to present it to the government. We will give them whatever permission they need after looking at the proposals. Wouldn't it be beneficial for the people if the stadium had another 20,000 seats?? We are thinking about what can be done," he added.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are the defending champions, started their campaign on a winning note by defeating arch-rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise will play four more matches at the Stadium and play two of their home games in Raipur.
The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is underway, and league matches will be played till May 24th, and it will be followed by the knockouts, the venues for which will be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
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