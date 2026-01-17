Karnataka Government Gives Nod To Host International, IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Chinnaswamy Stadium did not host any international matches following a stampede in June 2025, in which 11 people died.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST|
Updated : January 17, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: In good news to cricket fans, the Karnataka Government has given a green signal for the Karnataka Cricket Association (KSCA) to host International and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mrutyunjay on Saturday confirmed that the Karnataka Home Department gave permission to host matches at the stadium upon complying with terms and conditions prescribed by the state government.
"The KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions," he said in a press release. "The KSCA has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the expert review committee, and it remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security and crowd management measures in letter and spirit (as prescribed by the Justice Cuhna committee)," Vinay said.
The hosting of all levels of cricket matches at the stadium was banned following the death of 11 people in a stampede during the celebrations of the maiden IPL victory last year.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium is the home ground of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A stampede had broken out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2025 during the victory parade of the RCB, in which 11 people were killed and over 70 injured. The Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is located in the heart of Bengaluru, is also the home ground for the Karnataka team. The stampede broke out at the stadium where lakhs of people gathered to witness the celebrations of the RCB.
Chinnaswamy was supposed to host the matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which was eventually won by India. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to drop the venue and went ahead with the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Bengaluru was not chosen as the venue for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The RCB had submitted a proposal for the installation of AI technology-based cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
During a formal interaction with the KSCA ahead of the 2026 IPL, the RCB franchise has submitted a proposal to install 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras in the stadium. Advanced surveillance technology will help KSCA and the police department effectively manage crowds, provide real-time tracking of entry and exits, and facilitate quick decision-making through advanced analysis of video and audio data.
Read More