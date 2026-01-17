ETV Bharat / sports

Karnataka Government Gives Nod To Host International, IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: In good news to cricket fans, the Karnataka Government has given a green signal for the Karnataka Cricket Association (KSCA) to host International and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mrutyunjay on Saturday confirmed that the Karnataka Home Department gave permission to host matches at the stadium upon complying with terms and conditions prescribed by the state government.

"The KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions," he said in a press release. "The KSCA has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the expert review committee, and it remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security and crowd management measures in letter and spirit (as prescribed by the Justice Cuhna committee)," Vinay said.

The hosting of all levels of cricket matches at the stadium was banned following the death of 11 people in a stampede during the celebrations of the maiden IPL victory last year.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is the home ground of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A stampede had broken out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2025 during the victory parade of the RCB, in which 11 people were killed and over 70 injured. The Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is located in the heart of Bengaluru, is also the home ground for the Karnataka team. The stampede broke out at the stadium where lakhs of people gathered to witness the celebrations of the RCB.